Nebraska Wrestling vs Iowa Preview

The spotlight of the college wrestling world turns to Lincoln on Friday night.

No. 6 Nebraska welcomes No. 4 Iowa for a marquee Big Ten dual. Inside a charged arena and under the bright lights of the Big Ten Network, the Cornhuskers will have a golden opportunity to chase a statement win. The match begins at 8 p.m. CST.

A Prime-Time Stage For the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska enters battle-tested. Meanwhile, Iowa comes to Lincoln searching for a response after suffering its largest margin of defeat since the 1965–66 season in a 32-3 loss to No. 1 Penn State.

The Cornhuskers currently feature nine wrestlers ranked by InterMat, a number few programs can match. Three sit inside the top five, seven are ranked in the top 10, and all nine starters fall within the top 15. That kind of balance gives Nebraska flexibility across the lineup and multiple paths to building a winning score.

Iowa has historically controlled this rivalry. They hold a 15-6-2 record against Nebraska in Lincoln. The Huskers have not beaten the Hawkeyes since a 24-13 win at the National Duals on Nov. 19, 2005. And the last home victory over Iowa dates back to a National Duals semifinal in 1993.

Still, this Nebraska team believes it is different. With ranked wrestlers at nearly every weight and favorable matchups sprinkled throughout the lineup, the Huskers see a clear path to challenge

One of Nebraska’s strongest opportunities comes at 157 pounds. That's where No. 5 Antrell Taylor has surged into form. After early losses at the National Duals Invitational, Taylor responded with seven straight wins that included victories over several ranked opponents. He faces No. 11 Jordan Williams, whose inconsistency this season gives Nebraska a chance to grab momentum early.

At heavyweight, the spotlight falls on No. 4 AJ Ferrari against No. 12 Ben Kueter. Both wrestlers are known for grinding and low-scoring matches. Especially Ferrari’s ability to win tight bouts against ranked opponents gives Nebraska a slight edge.

Let's Consider The Lineup Questions and Key Toss-Ups

Intrigue surrounds several Nebraska lineup decisions. At 141 pounds, true freshman Jake Hockaday is listed as the probable, but No. 3 Brock Hardy remains an option. Hardy would be favored over No. 13 Nasir Bailey and could threaten bonus points. On the other hand, Hockaday would be expected to battle but enter as the underdog.

A similar scenario exists at 149 pounds, where Nikade Zinkin is listed, but No. 12 Chance Lamer could step in. Zinkin would face a tough test against No. 10 Ryder Block. Meanwhile, a Lamer-Block matchup projects as a toss-up, with Iowa holding a slight edge based on recent results.

In a dual expected to be razor-thin, bonus points could quietly decide everything. At 125 pounds, Iowa’s No. 7 Dean Peterson is favored, but bonus points are far from guaranteed. Nebraska’s Alan Koehler and Kael Lauridsen have each surrendered bonus points only once this season.

At 197 pounds, Nebraska’s No. 11 Camden McDanel represents one of the Huskers’ best chances to score big. Depending on Iowa’s choice, Nebraska could be positioned to gain critical separation late.

