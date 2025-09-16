Two Huskers Seeking to Make the 2028 LA Olympics
When you think of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, your mind might first wander to the roar of Memorial Stadium on a fall Saturday. But beyond football, Nebraska has quietly built a reputation as a launchpad for Olympic talent.
With the 2028 Los Angeles Games on the horizon, two young Huskers, distance runner Ali Bainbridge and wrestler Christopher Minto, are setting their sights on the global stage. All while carrying on the proud Husker tradition of excellence.
Ali Bainbridge’s Journey to the Track
For distance runner Ali Bainbridge, running has always been more than just a sport; it’s a lifestyle shaped by family and fueled by passion. Inspired by her older sister, Maisey, Bainbridge first laced up competitively in seventh grade and never looked back. By the time she graduated high school, she was already a force.
A two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Bainbridge shattered records at both Lennox and Sioux Falls Lincoln in the 1600m, 3200m, and 5k. Her trophy case grew quickly, collecting 23 top-five state medals across cross country and track. Choosing Nebraska was about more than athletics; the culture felt like home, and the proximity to her Sioux Falls family sealed the deal.
Now a Husker, Bainbridge views running as something that has enhanced her life, a mindset that drives her forward. Her current goals are as ambitious as they are selfless, helping her team qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships while also chasing personal bests. For Bainbridge, it’s not just about medals but about building a culture where teammates rise together.
Christopher Minto and the Olympic Mat
While Bainbridge found her calling in running, Christopher Minto discovered his passion on the wrestling mat. Growing up in Cape Coral, Florida, he followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Basil, who swapped football for Division I wrestling. By age eight, Minto was hooked.
At Mariner High School, he split his time between football and wrestling, but the individual challenge of the mat ultimately won out. His high school career was nothing short of spectacular.
Highlighted by three National High School Coaches Association state titles. College coaches took notice, and after one visit to Lincoln, he knew Nebraska was the place for him. The program’s family-oriented environment and culture of accountability spoke louder than any sales pitch.
For Minto, wrestling is not just about his own accolades. He dreams of becoming a national champion while also pushing his teammates to grow. Wrestling, he says, is a family sport, and his approach reflects that spirit.
The Husker Olympic Legacy
What Bainbridge and Minto are chasing is not new in Lincoln. Nebraska’s track and field program has produced 75 Olympians, representing countries as far-reaching as Jamaica, Switzerland, South Africa, and Great Britain.
Wrestling has its own legends, including five Olympic medalists for Team USA. At the top of that list stands Jordan Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist who finished his Husker career with a 128–20 record and now serves as an assistant coach.
The wrestling program itself is on an upward climb. Nebraska finished second at the 2025 NCAA Championships, crowned two national champions, Ridge Lovett and Antrell Taylor, and set a record attendance mark with 6,661 fans against Penn State. With Lovett and Taylor returning and the addition of 2021 national champion A.J. Ferrari, the momentum is undeniable.
For Ali Bainbridge and Christopher Minto, the Olympic dream is still in progress, but their journeys are already shaping Nebraska’s future. Both athletes embody the resilience, work ethic, and pride that have long defined Husker athletics. As the countdown to Los Angeles 2028 begins, they could very well be the next names etched into Nebraska’s Olympic legacy.
