Detroit Lions Sign Former Northwestern Running Back After NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have one of the most talented running back duos in the league in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. However, Montgomery's injury last season derailed Detroit's ground game near the end of the year and the Lions are bringing in a former Northwestern running back as potential depth.
Anthony "Tre" Tyus III, who spent the 2024 season with the Ohio Bobcats, was signed by the Lions following the NFL Draft on Saturday as an undrafted free agent. Tyus will fight for reps against Craig Reynolds, 2024 fourth-rounder Sione Vaki and fellow UDFA Kye Robichaux behind expected starters Gibbs and Montgomery.
The native of Portage, Michigan will play just two hours from his hometown.
Over three seasons with the Wildcats, Tyus played in 31 games and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. While his counting stats were limited as he split action with Evan Hull and Cam Porter, Tyus made his snaps matter and earned a reputation as a bruising running back on the ground. He finished his Wildcat career with 504 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Tyus transferred to Ohio for his final collegiate season in 2024 and immediately made an impact. In his first game for the Bobcats, the back rushed for 206 yards and two scores on just 16 carries against Syracuse, which ended the year as a top 20 team in the nation by the AP Poll.
In Ohio's 38-3 blowout win in the MAC Championship against Miami (OH), Tyus ran wild for 151 yards and a score on the ground, then had 104 rush yards and a receiving touchdown two weeks later in a win at the Cure Bowl. Tyus finished the season with 1,215 rushing yards to lead the MAC, along with nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving.
At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Tyus is slightly taller than Montgomery at the same weight and could play a similar role as a hard-nosed, tough football player. It's hard to imagine a running back other than Gibbs or Montgomery receiving the bulk of the reps, but the Lions may need to take some of the load off of their stars to prevent another injury this time around.