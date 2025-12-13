Northwestern Men’s Basketball Welcomes Jackson State as Non-conference Slate Rolls On

Northwestern men’s basketball continues to lean into an encouraging early-season rhythm as the Wildcats push through a demanding non-conference schedule. Northwestern returns to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday, December 13. They are about to host Jackson State in a 1 p.m. CT matchup. Entering the game at 5-4 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play, the Wildcats are showing signs of a program trending in the right direction.

At the center of Northwestern’s momentum is senior forward Nick Martinelli. He averaged 21.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He ranked third in the Big Ten and 12th nationally in scoring, while sitting 14th in the conference in rebounding.

Martinelli’s impact was on full display in Northwestern’s most recent game against Ohio State. Although the Wildcats came up short in an 86-82 loss, Martinelli tied his career-high with 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He also became just the third Big Ten player since 2005 to post that stat line in a conference game. The only others to do so were Rutgers’ Corey Sanders in 2016 and Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2010.

Support came from across the roster, with sophomore Angelo Ciaravino scoring 14 points and grabbing a career-high eight rebounds. Meanwhile, junior forward Arrinten Page filled the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Saturday’s game carries added meaning beyond the matchup itself. Sullivan-Ubben Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Collins enters the contest with 199 career wins at Northwestern. A victory would make him just the second head coach in program history to reach 200 wins, joining Naismith Hall of Famer Dutch Lonborg, who led the Wildcats from 1927 to 1950.

A New Offensive Identity Takes Shape

The Wildcats are shooting 50.1 percent from the field, ranking seventh in the Big Ten and 36th nationally, the best mark through nine games in the Collins era. They are averaging 81.1 points per game and have scored at least 70 points in each of their first nine games for the first time since the 1990–91 season.

Ball security has remained a staple, with Northwestern averaging just 9.8 turnovers per game, the third-fewest in the Big Ten and 25th nationally. Their 1.88 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks third in the conference and 15th nationally. Meanwhile, their faster tempo has produced 14.4 fast-break points per game.

Page is averaging 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field, and guard Jayden Reid is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 assists, ranking fifth in the Big Ten in assists.

The Wildcats won the previous meeting 74-63 on December 29, 2023, and hold a 14-1 record against SWAC opponents, including a perfect 7-0 mark under Collins. Jackson State enters at 1-8 and is led by Daeshun Ruffin and Jayme Mitchell Jr. They averaged 14.3 and 13.3 points per game, respectively.

Saturday’s game will air on the Big Ten Network, with radio coverage on WGN Radio 720 and SiriusXM Channel 372. Northwestern will then close its three-game homestand against Valparaiso on Tuesday, December 16, at 7 p.m. CT on Peacock.

