Former Northwestern DB Signs UDFA Contract with Tennessee Titans
Garnett Hollis Jr. played last season at West Virginia, but he was a Northwestern Wildcat for most of his career. In three seasons in Evanston, Hollis Jr. racked up 78 total tackles, four TFLs and two picks.
Now, the hard-hitting, speedy defensive back is getting his opportunity in the NFL in the form of a UDFA deal with the Tennessee Titans. The news was announced on Saturday after the draft.
Hollis Jr. really blossomed with the 'Cats during his junior season right before he left. In 2023, when Northwestern won a bowl game, Hollis Jr. had two interceptions and was noticeable in every game. He was one of those players that jumped off the TV screen when he made plays.
When he entered the transfer portal after the season, it was a rough loss for head coach David Braun and his new regime. The six-foot-one, 200 lbs DB figured to slot in at a starting cornerback spot in 2024 and help anchor the secondary.
Instead, Hollis Jr. sought a different opportunity and ended up with West Virginia for his last season of eligibility. In 2024, his numbers weren't quite as good as in his final season with the 'Cats, but they were still solid.
Hollis Jr. finished this season with 46 tackles and a TFL, playing in 13 contests for the Mountaineers. His performance was good enough to get him a chance at reaching the NFL even if he wasn't quite draft worthy.
A UDFA contract typically gives a player a solid chance to at least get a long look. The success rate for players making it to the NFL is certainly better than with just an invite to rookie camp.
Hollis Jr. will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Titans and prove that he should have been among those drafted last weekend.