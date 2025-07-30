Former Northwestern DB Update is Good News for Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome II is one of Northwestern's most prominent current NFL players. After his career in purple, the Browns selected him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
During his first three seasons, Newsome II looked like he was on his way to stardom, starting in 39 games and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors his rookie season. Last season, though, was a bit of a different story.
Newsome II had just 27 total tackles in 2024, a career low, with one interception and no TFLs. His stats took a hit partly because he also lost his starting job, starting just three contests over the course of the season.
Entering a contract season, Newsome II spoke to reporters today at training camp, discussing his health and his desire to remain in Cleveland.
"I've said it since the day I was drafted, I want to be a Brown for life," Newsome II said. "In order to do that, I've got to hold my end of the bargain. I've got to go back to being that player that I know I can be. The good thing is, I'm starting this training camp healthy, so I'm able to get out there and get the reps in before the season starts. That's my main goal, it's always been my goal to be a Brown for life, so I've got to hold up my end of the bargain."
This offseason, Newsome II was the subject of trade rumors, and media speculated the Browns might be willing to move him given his decreased role. But on Tuesday, starter Martin Emerson Jr. sustained a season-ending injury, and all the sudden Newsome II looks to be in line for a larger role.
With Northwestern, the standout corner racked up 71 total tackles, 24 passes defended and an interception in his career. Teams were not throwing his way very often when he was on the field for the 'Cats.