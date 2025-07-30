Major Cleveland Browns Injury Means Opportunity for Former Northwestern DB
It's been a turbulent offseason for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome. Entering a contract year, the former Northwestern Wildcats star has been the subject of trade rumors around the NFL. However, a devastating injury may subdue any questions about Newsome's future with the team.
During 7-on-7 drills at Browns minicamp on Tuesday, projected starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with a lower leg injury and needed to be carted off the field. An MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn Achilles, ruling the talented DB out for the entirety of the 2025 season.
It's a gutting loss for a Browns secondary that appeared to have found a long-term starter alongside perennial Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. On the bright side for Newsome, the fifth-year corner will now see a much larger role this season and have the opportunity to prove he's worthy of a big contract, either with Cleveland or a new team in 2026 free agency.
Newsome's career got off to a hot start in 2021, when he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The cornerback played in 41 games with 39 starts over his first three seasons, combining for 128 tackles, 29 pass breakups and two interceptions. Newsome hit a speed bump in his fourth season, though, getting usurped on the depth chart by Emerson and playing on less than 70% of defensive snaps in 2024.
Despite still playing in 13 games, Newsome made just three starts a year ago, posting career lows in tackles (27) and pass breakups (five). The defensive back grabbed his lone interception of the season in a Week 13 loss to the Broncos.
Through trade rumors and all, Newsome was slated to be the Browns' nickel corner this upcoming season. Emerson's injury throws a wrench into the team's plans and may put Newsome back on the outside across from Ward, where he excelled early on in his career. While the loss of Emerson is a massive one for Cleveland's defense and diminishes the depth in the secondary, it will also provide a major opportunity for a talented defensive back who said on Wednesday that he wants to stay with the Browns for his entire career.
At Northwestern, Newsome was a Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2020 while leading the Wildcats to the Big Ten Championship game. The Browns selected the star corner with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater as first-round picks from NU.