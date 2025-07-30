Browns' Greg Newsome Takes Strong Stance Entering Contract Year
Cornerback Greg Newsome has been a frequent subject of trade rumors this offseason. The Cleveland Browns picked up the former first-rounder's fifth-year option a year ago, but after a disappointing 2024 season that saw Newsome lose his starting position, the defensive back's future with the team could be in jeopardy.
Newsome is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. The 25-year-old was originally projected to handle duties at the nickel spot this fall, but Newsome appears likely to be thrust into a larger role after Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Tuesday.
Alongside Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward, Newsome will have every opportunity this season to prove he deserves a long-term contract with the team. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the defender reiterated his commitment to Cleveland and his desire to improve in 2025 from his down season in 2024.
"I've said it since the day I was drafted, I want to be a Brown for life," Newsome said. "In order to do that, I've got to hold my end of the bargain. I've got to go back to being that player that I know I can be. The good thing is, I'm starting this training camp healthy, so I'm able to get out there and get the reps in before the season starts. That's my main goal, it's always been my goal to be a Brown for life, so I've got to hold up my end of the bargain."
Cleveland selected Newsome with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northwestern, and his career showed promise early. Newsome was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team and played in 41 games with 39 starts over his first three seasons. However, Newsome fell out of the starting lineup in 2024 and logged career lows in both tackles and pass breakups.
Newsome is set to make $13.4 million this season for the Browns. If he plays well enough while Emerson is out, Newsome could earn a significant pay raise next spring on a new contract.