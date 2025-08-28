Former Northwestern Speedster Added to Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Northwestern had seven players make NFL rosters this year after cutdown day on Tuesday, but now begins the season of seeing which players who were cut wind up on practice squads.
The first former Wildcat to land somewhere was wide receiver and returner A.J. Henning, signing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Henning was cut from the Dolphins' initial-53 this week, but now he's back with an opportunity to practice with the team and potentially play in some games.
As a reminder, here's how NFL practice squads work.
Each team can have a squad of up to 17 members, but it can't just be anybody. One of the players has to be an international talent from the NFL's Pathway Program. Then, of the remaining 16, 10 must be rookies or in their second year -- Henning is part of this group. The final six are up to the team.
Every week of the NFL season, each team is allowed to "call up" two players from its practice squad. After the game, they're either sent back down or offered a real NFL deal. This is how a player like Henning could see real NFL action and potentially turn it into a bigger opportunity.
Any individual player can only be called up and sent back twice. The third time, the team has to make a decision about whether to make him a mainstay.
The final rule to understand is that each team can only protect four players on its practice squad each week. This means Henning could easily be poached by a team in need of a wide receiver.
On the Dolphins, potentially Henning's best shot to make the team is proving his worth on special teams. With Northwestern and Michigan, Henning was an electric returner, and his athleticism could make him an intriguing call up for the Fins.
At receiver, Miami has some talent -- including another former Wildcat in Malik Washington -- but if Henning could get his foot in the door on special teams, that might give him a good chance.
With the Wildcats last year, Henning finished with 603 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He played two seasons with Northwestern after a three-season stint with the Wolverines.