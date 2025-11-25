Northwestern Football Stuns Minnesota 38–35 Behind Stone’s Second-Half Spark
Northwestern Football delivered one of the most dramatic wins of its season. The team stormed back for a 38–35 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wrigley Field. Fans sitting in the field experienced a game that flipped momentum multiple times.
Let's Relive the Northwestern Football Team's Halftime Revival
The Wildcats unleashed 525 total yards, marking their highest offensive output against a Big Ten opponent under David Braun. They also controlled possession for more than 40 minutes. It was a crucial advantage in a matchup that came down to the final minutes.
Northwestern improved to 6–5 overall and 4–4 in Big Ten play with the win. That efficiency proved vital after Minnesota responded to the Wildcats’ early 10–0 cushion by unloading 21 points in the second quarter.
The Wildcats’ comeback began long before the second-half kickoff. Graduate quarterback Preston Stone said the halftime locker room featured one of the "coolest moments" of his college career. To him, it was a reset that changed everything. When he returned to the field, he played with an unmistakable confidence.
Coach David Braun praised the shift, saying Stone "played fearless" while remaining calm and in control. That mindset powered Stone to his sharpest half of the season. He completed all 15 of his second-half pass attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Those numbers alone matched the most he had posted in an entire Big Ten game this season. Northwestern scored on all four of its second-half drives, turning Stone’s flawless execution into the fuel for its 38–35 comeback victory.
Breakout Performances Across the Board
Stone wasn’t the only one who ignited the offense. Northwestern crossed 300 passing yards for the first time all season behind standout performances from the receiving corps.
Sophomore Hayden Eligon II delivered a breakout day. He posted career highs with seven receptions for 127 yards, the most by a Northwestern sophomore wide receiver since 2001. Junior Griffin Wilde added season highs of 11 catches and 111 yards. That made the pair the first Northwestern duo since 2013 to each eclipse 100 receiving yards in the same game.
The running game surged as well. Redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe rebounded in a major way after a tough outing against Michigan. He exploded for a career-high 129 rushing yards. Komolafe became the first Wildcat since 2005 to surpass 100 rushing yards while recording both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same contest.
With the Wildcats officially bowl eligible, he is on pace to become only the sixth underclassman in school history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season. The unit delivered one of its most dominant games of the year against a Minnesota defense that leads the Big Ten in sacks and ranks second in tackles for loss.
With bowl eligibility locked in and momentum roaring, Northwestern now turns its focus to its final regular-season test. The Wildcats will square off against Illinois in the Land of Lincoln Trophy matchup on Saturday, November 29. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX and WGN Radio 720.
