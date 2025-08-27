Seven Northwestern Wildcats Make NFL Rosters After Cutdown Day
Yesterday was cutdown day in the NFL, the deadline for each time to release enough players from their training camp roster to get down to 53 for the regular season. Northwestern had quite a few former athletes on the chopping block, and some ultimately didn't make it, but seven players finished the day still rostered.
Players That Made The Cut
WR Malik Washington (Dolphins), OL Peter Skoronski (Titans), DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Colts), CB Greg Newsome II (Browns), CB Cam Mitchell (Browns), WR Ben Skowronek (Steelers), OG Blake Hance (Titans)
Of these seven, a few were obvious locks even before training camp began.
Peter Skoronski was a first round pick of the Titans three drafts ago, and he wasn't going anywhere. A stud at left tackle in college, Skoronski is listed as the Titans' starting left guard on this year's depth chart, according to ESPN. He's had a solid start to his NFL career, and he'll look to improve even more in year three.
Cam Mitchell and Greg Newsome II were always going to make the Browns' roster. Both former Northwestern corners should see playing time, but Newsome is going to start games for Cleveland. He's in a contract year, and last season was probably the worst of his NFL career to date, so this is a crucial campaign.
Adebawore and Washington both also felt like borderline locks, barring some sort of shocking roster construction decision from either the Colts or Dolphins.
Adebawore has 2.5 sacks so far in his NFL career after Indianapolis selected him with the No. 110 pick in the 2023 draft. He hasn't lit the world on fire just yet, but it would have been surprising if the Colts decided to give up this fast.
Washington, meanwhile, seems in line to get a higher target share in his second season with Miami. He's likely to be the Dolphins' third wide receiver to start the season, a massive opportunity for the former Northwestern and UVA pass catcher.
Skowronek and Hance probably could have been cut. The former likely made the Steelers because of his ability to make an impact on special teams. The latter has bounced around the league, playing in nine games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Players Who Were Cut
QB Trevor Siemian (Titans), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Buccaneers), DE Joe Gaziano (Titans), DE Earnest Brown IV (Cowboys), RB Evan Hull (Steelers), LB Eku Leota (Steelers), WR A.J. Henning (Dolphins), OL Josh Priebe (Dolphins), TE Marshall Lang (Seahawks), RB Anthony Tyus Jr. (Seahawks), DB Garnett Hollis Jr. (Bills), TE Thomas Gordon (Bears), LB Xander Mueller (Chiefs)