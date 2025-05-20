Former Northwestern Standout Tight End Lands UFL Contract
After working out for multiple NFL teams, Houston native Thomas Gordon is headed back to Texas.
The former Northwestern tight end has signed a contract with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League. UFL Insider James Larsen initially broke the news in a report on Monday and Northwestern took to social media a day later to congratulate the ex-Wildcat.
The Brahmas were a part of the XFL's relaunch in 2023 under league owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and joined the UFL when the XFL and USFL merged in 2024. San Antonio reached the UFL Championship Game in 2024, but has struggled this season with a 1-7 record that ranks last in the league. The Brahmas have one game remaining in their 2025 campaign.
Gordon played in 54 games over six seasons at Northwestern, logging a career-high 27 catches and 252 yards in 2024. Despite spending a large portion of his snaps blocking, the tight end managed to haul in 54 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his Wildcat career.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gordon worked out for his hometown Houston Texans. He later received an invite to the Chicago Bears' Rookie Minicamp.
With the Brahmas' season coming to a close on Friday, May 23, Gordon's contract will likely be for the 2026 season. However, that could give the former Wildcat more opportunities to try out for NFL scouts before training camp starts in mid-summer. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Gordon's size could intrigue NFL and UFL teams who want to take a swing on the tight end's upside.