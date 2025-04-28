Chicago Bears Bring in Former Northwestern Tight End
As the 2025 NFL Draft weekend comes to a close, more and more former Northwestern Wildcats are landing with NFL teams across the country. One player won't have to travel very far at all.
Tight end Thomas Gordon accepted an invite on Monday to attend the Chicago Bears' rookie minicamp, just 21 miles north of where Gordon played collegiately in Evanston. Northwestern congratulated Gordon in a social media post.
Gordon spent six seasons with the Wildcats, playing in 54 games. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end tallied 54 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns during college, including a career-best year in 2024, when he had 27 catches for 252 yards and a score.
Despite being used primarily as a blocking tight end, Gordon made several one-handed grabs in purple and white, showcasing potential in the passing game. The Bears drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round on Thursday and also have Cole Kmet under contract, but Gordon's talent could be enough to earn him a roster spot.
In addition to Chicago, Gordon worked out for the Texans in the pre-draft process. He is the second former Northwestern tight end this offseason to catch the eye of an NFL team, as Marshall Lang signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Among ex-Wildcats, Gordon joins Lang, wide receiver A.J. Henning (Miami Dolphins), safety Coco Azema (New York Giants) and linebacker Xander Mueller (Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders) in receiving a professional opportunity. Offensive lineman Josh Priebe, who played for Michigan in 2024 after four years at Northwestern, also earned a contract with the Dolphins.