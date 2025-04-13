Northwestern TE Drawing Interest From AFC Contender Before NFL Draft
Former Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon was in Houston yesterday working out for the Texans. Gordon played six seasons in Evanston, steadily improving year over year.
In his final season, he finished with 27 receptions for 252 yards and one touchdown. Those aren't overly impressive numbers, but Gordon is also an effective blocker. Blocking tight ends often go unnoticed by fans but not by NFL talent evaluators.
In high school, Gordon played at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston, so he has hometown connections to the area. The workout was actually at the school and intended for hometown prospects to make their case to the city's NFL team.
The Texans aren't the deepest of teams at TE, a positive for Gordon. Dalton Shultz is the unquestioned starter, but Brevin Jordan and Cade Stover behind him aren't names most football fans have heard of.
Gordon's blocking skills are likely what's getting him looks, but in Evanston, it always felt like he had more potential in the receiving game. The 6-foot-5, 240 lb pass catcher is a big target and always seemed like a steady option when the ball came his way.
Northwestern simply did not have a potent passing attack during his career at the school. It likely hurt his overall production and led to numbers that don't tell the entire story.
Over the course of his career, Gordon went for 529 receiving yards on 54 receptions for two total touchdowns. Looking forward, Gordon will hope those numbers plus showcasing his skills at workouts like this will convince NFL teams he's worth a look.