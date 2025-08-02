Former Northwestern Star Injured During Browns' Training Camp
Former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome had a promising start to his NFL career, but injuries have hampered the DB since he entered the league. At Cleveland Browns training camp on Friday, Newsome may have suffered another setback ahead of a crucial season.
According to Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Newsome left the field while breaking up a pass with an apparent shoulder injury. Newsome is now listed as day-to-day and sat out of practice on Saturday as well.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Newsome's future in Cleveland hinges on a successful season. The cornerback told reporters on Wednesday that he felt healthy entering training camp, and after the late-week injury, Newsome will need to heal quickly if he wants to fulfill his goal of being a "Brown for life."
Cleveland's depth in the secondary is already thin after starting CB Martin Emerson Jr. tore his Achilles on Tuesday, leaving a void for Newsome to step up and fill. After Newsome hurt his shoulder three days later, the spot was incidentally filled by another former Northwestern cornerback, Cam Mitchell.
The Browns selected Newsome (Round 1) and Mitchell (Round 5) in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Unlike Newsome, Mitchell has spent most of his career playing on special teams before earning increased defensive snaps late last year. Mitchell is next in line to get reps in the slot and grabbed an interception off rookie QB Shedeur Sanders during Friday's practice.
Since Cleveland made Newsome the No. 26 overall pick four years ago, the ex-Wildcat has played in 54 games and missed 14. Newsome started just three games last season after losing his starting spot, but the Browns will need him to have a strong 2025 in the wake of the team's injuries.
Newsome was a Second-Team All-American at Northwestern in 2020, when he led the Wildcats to the Big Ten Championship game.