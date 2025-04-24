Former Northwestern Star the Product of Trade Rumors Before NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away and a former Northwestern Wildcat could be on the move.
According to Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II may be available for teams to acquire via trade. Cleveland has been holding trade talks centered around the No. 2 overall pick, but if the Browns keep the selection, Newsome might be the odd man out of a secondary room that includes Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and potentially Travis Hunter.
Newsome is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed after the Browns drafted him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2021. He was the second of two Northwestern players drafted in the first round in 2021, following Chargers Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater.
At Northwestern, Newsome played in 21 games and logged 71 tackles, 24 pass breakups and an interception, stifling some of the top receivers in the Big Ten. Following his junior season in which the Wildcats won the Big Ten West, Newsome was named a Second-Team All-American by The Athletic and was on the All-Big Ten First Team.
Since being drafted by Cleveland, Newsome has started 42 games and appeared in 54. He's logged 155 tackles and 34 passes defended in his young career, as well as three interceptions and a pick-six over his last two seasons.
Newsome has battled injuries and is up for an extension, but the cornerback is still just 24 years old and could provide a spark to any team willing to trade for him.