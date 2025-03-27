Former Northwestern Star Among Candidates for Major NFL Extension
Since being drafted with the No. 13 pick in 2021, Rashawn Slater has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
At 26 years old, the Northwestern alum is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2021. Slater's protection helped keep star quarterback Justin Herbert upright in 2024 as the Chargers went 11-6 and earned the No. 5 seed in the AFC.
But despite Slater's dominance in his first four seasons in the league, the lineman has not been compensated like one the NFL's top left tackles. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.
According to Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, Slater is due for a massive extension.
"It’s a bit of a surprise that the Chargers haven’t already rewarded Slater with a lucrative deal," Locker wrote on Wednesday. "The 2021 first-round pick holds the 11th-highest PFF overall grade since 2022 among qualified tackles, and his 0.49 wins above replacement last year ranked fifth at the position. The 26-year-old has been an above-average, if not excellent, tackle during his four NFL seasons and should be paid like it."
Slater has been a mainstay on Los Angeles' offensive line. As a rookie, he earned All-Pro honors after starting 16 games, but played in just three in 2022 due to a bicep injury. Since then, Slater has started 32 of a possible 34 games and his 91.1 PFF grade in 2024 ranked second among 141 tackles.
At Northwestern, Slater started 12 games as a true freshman and appeared in 38 during his three-year collegiate career. The tackle was named a Preseason All-American in 2020, but sat out to prepare for the NFL Draft when the Big Ten postponed its season due to COVID-19.
If Los Angeles wants to keep its star lineman in the building, the Chargers will likely have to pay him like one of the league's best before he hits free agency next summer.