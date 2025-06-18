Northwestern Star Projected to Land With Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are a fast-paced basketball team, built around a group of long wings who hustle down the floor and dominate in transition. Currently down 3-2 to the Thunder in the NBA Finals, the Pacers are still trying to finish their season with a Championship, but next week's NBA Draft means the front office will have a quick turnaround to change its focus to the offseason.
In a new mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Pacers are projected to use their draft capital to add more athletic wings. Wasserman predicted Indiana would select former Northwestern captain Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round, adding a physical two-way player to the team's core.
"Brooks Barnhizer has been working out for teams after a foot injury cut his season short," Wasserman wrote. "Teams could target his versatility and toughness with a two-way contract after he just averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals."
NBA teams didn't get to watch a full senior season of Barnhizer this past year, as he went down in January, but the 6-foot-6, 215-pound small forward has seen his stock soar in the pre-draft process. Barnhizer attended the G League Elite Camp and has reportedly worked out for the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.
The 23-year-old would fit directly into the Indiana Pacers' contending lineup. If the team goes into the luxury tax to keep Myles Turner alongside stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Indiana will need players on cheap contracts to contribute big minutes to its rotation. At the No. 54 overall draft slot, Barnhizer would make less than $2 million annually on a standard rookie scale contract or under $1 million on a two-way deal.
The first round of the NBA Draft will be held on June 25 and the second round is set for June 26. Northwestern has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since the New Jersey Nets took Evan Eschmeyer No. 34 overall in 1999.