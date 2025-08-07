Rashawn Slater Carted Off During Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Just 11 days ago, former Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater signed the largest contract by an offensive lineman in NFL history, inking a deal to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers through 2029. Slater's 2025 season may now be in doubt after suffering what appears to be a serious injury.
During the Chargers' training camp practice on Thursday, Slater went down with an apparent left leg injury. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound left tackle left practice on the medical cart.
Slater has remained mostly healthy during his four-year career, in which he has quickly become one of the best tackles in the league. In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, Slater ruptured his biceps tendon, forcing him to miss the remainder of his sophomore campaign. However, Slater has otherwise been a consistent force on the Chargers' offensive line, starting 48 of 51 possible games across his other three seasons.
While the nature of Slater's injury is still unknown, the early signs are discouraging. According to Chargers reporter Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Slater threw his helmet in frustration and slammed his hand onto the cart upon requiring medical attention.
Further imaging and examination will likely determine the extent of Slater's injury and whether the star tackle will be forced to miss significant time this season. Blocking in front of quarterback Justin Herbert in 2024, Slater was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career as Los Angeles reached the postseason with an 11-6 record.
Slater originally held out of the Chargers' offseason workouts while he sought a new contract. On July 27, the two parties agreed to a four-year, $114 million extension that made Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history. The deal provided Slater with $92 million in guaranteed compensation and an average annual value of $28.5 million.
At Northwestern, Slater started 38 games over his first three seasons and was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a sophomore in 2018. He was a preseason All-American entering his senior season in 2020, but opted to sit out the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chargers selected Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him Northwestern's first first-round pick since 2005 and the Wildcats' highest draftee since Chris Hinton in 1983.
Slater was a Second-Team All-Pro as a rookie in 2021 and earned Pro Bowl honors.