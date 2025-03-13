REPORT: Former Northwestern LB Signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since being taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Anthony Walker Jr. has carved out a solid professional career for himself.
The 29-year-old linebacker was a Third-Team All-American for Northwestern and has been one of the most successful Wildcats in the NFL over the past decade. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Walker had found his next destination in free agency: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As a member of the Wildcats from 2013 to 2016, Walker played in all 38 games after redshirting his freshman season. Walker had a pick-six in his fourth collegiate game to clinch a win over Penn State, then led the team with 122 tackles and 21 tackles for loss in his All-American 2015 season. He declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt junior year in 2016 in which Northwestern won the Pinstripe Bowl.
Walker played in 10 games in his rookie season for Indianapolis, then started 46 of a possible 48 games over the next three years. He became a staple at linebacker for the Colts, totaling 343 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and three interceptions from 2017 to 2020.
After departing from Indianapolis, Walker signed three consecutive one-year deals with the Cleveland Browns in free agency. In 2021, Walker logged 113 tackles, but battled injuries and couldn't reach the same level of play in his latter two years in Cleveland. Despite missing all but three games in 2022 due to a torn quad, Walker still made 27 starts during his time with the Browns.
Last season, Walker signed with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 14 games with eight starts, posting his most tackles in a season since 2021. In Week 10, Walker picked off Matthew Stafford in a 23-15 win over the Rams.
Walker's deal with the Buccaneers is reportedly a one-year contract.