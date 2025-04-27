Son of Former Northwestern Star Joins Super Bowl Champs
With pick No. 191 in the NFL Draft today, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive tackle Myles Hinton out of Michigan. Hinton is the son of former Northwestern star offensive lineman Chris Hinton.
The elder Hinton was drafted out of Northwestern by the Denver Broncos with the No. 4 pick in 1983. Before playing a game, he was traded to the Baltimore Colts for NFL legend John Elway. To this day, Hinton is the highest draft pick in the history of Northwestern's program.
In the NFL, Chris Hinton was a stud, making seven Pro Bowls in a 13 year career with the Colts, Falcons and Vikings. He played both guard and tackle at the NFL level and was effective in both roles.
Hinton's son, Myles, played at Stanford for his first three seasons of college football before transferring to Michigan. He played two seasons with the Wolverines and was a national champion in 2023-24.
Myles Hinton started 10 games at left tackle in his final season. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 324 lbs, he possesses NFL size.
While he wasn't selected as high as his father, going in the sixth round today, the younger Hinton was drafted by the Eagles. Philadelphia has earned a reputation as a team that drafts well in recent years and presumably saw something in Hinton.
He'll also get to learn behind a premier offensive line at the next level. It's hard to imagine a better situation for a young offensive lineman to land than the Eagles.
In the NFL, sixth round picks don't always work out, but they tend to get a solid chance. Myles Hinton will hope to make the best of that chance in a highly talented offensive line room. If his father's success is any indication, he has the genes to be effective.