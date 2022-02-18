2022 Northwestern Baseball Preview: Wildcats Aim to Bounce Back After Disappointing 2021 Season

2021 Season Recap

It is safe to say that the 2021 season was one to forget for the Northwestern Wildcats. A schedule consisting of solely conference opponents did not do the Wildcats any favors as they finished with a 15-21 record, good for 10th in the Big Ten. They put up rather decent numbers on offense, batting .262 as a team, good for 6th in the Big Ten. However, they were unable to score much at all, only tallying 202 runs, which was the second worst number of total runs produced in the Big Ten. On the mound, Northwestern did not have too good of a season. As a pitching staff, Northwestern pitchers racked up a 5.87 ERA, coming in at 11th in the Big Ten, giving up a total of 233 runs on the season.

Keys to 2022

Runs, runs, runs

Simply put, you cannot win if you do not score, as was seen in 2021. The Northwestern bats were able to hit for average fairly well, as they had the 6th best team batting average in the conference, but that is all for not if they don't drive their teammates in. If the Wildcats can continue to bat for average consistently and find a way to drive those baserunners in, this could be a vastly improved offense in 2022.

Power surge

While the Wildcat offense struggled to put up runs in 2021, they did not have any issues blasting home runs. They would tally 66 home runs which was good for 2nd in the Big Ten. Relying solely on the home run ball to win you games and carry your offense is never a recipe for success in baseball. That being said, if the offense can manage to start driving in runs consistently, an offense that is potent enough to also put up big home run numbers is an offense teams will not want to face.

Pitching woes

As we previously mentioned, 2021 was a pretty rough year for Northwestern pitching. With a team ERA of 5.87 things are not going to go well for you a majority of the time, unless your offense is producing at an elite level. If Northwestern wants to have any realistic shot at competing in 2022 and making it to the NCAA Tournament, their pitching staff will need a complete turnaround to make it happen.

Players to watch

IF Anthony Calarco

Calarco will be asked to fill some big shoes this season as he will be tasked to take over for Shawn Goosenberg and carry the Northwestern offense. He batted to the tune of a .295 average in 2021 which was the second best batting average on the team. Where he'll be asked to pick up most of the slack is in run production, as the Northwestern offense is losing 14 home runs and 30 RBI with the loss of Goosenberg to the MLB draft. Calarco, who finds himself on the pre-season Big Ten Honors List, will look to power a Northwestern offense that hopes to rebound in 2022.

RHP Mike Doherty

While the 2021 season was not a great one for Wildcats pitching overall, RHP Mike Doherty had himself a solid season. He led the team with an ERA of 3.69 while compiling a 1-4 record. A quick look at his 1-4 record may not look good but wins are never the best stat to analyze pitchers anyway. Doherty struck out 32 batters while only walking 15 in 63 1/3 innings of work. If Doherty can reproduce, or even improve on his 2021 season, he has the stuff to be a top of the rotation guy to help lead this Northwestern pitching staff.

