Northwestern bats struggle in series-closing loss at Santa Clara

The Wildcats lost the series against Santa Clara three games to one, scoring single runs in only two innings during Sunday’s defeat.

Northwestern left 13 runners on base and scored only once after the first inning on Sunday, losing 7-2 at Santa Clara in the series finale. The Broncos plated runs in five consecutive frames starting in the third inning to run away from the Wildcats and seal the series victory.

First-year catcher Bennett Markinson supplied the lone longball of the game, blasting his first career home run in the top of the first inning, giving the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats had several chances to add on, loading the bases in both the second and third innings. But Santa Clara reliever Alex Reelfs induced inning-ending groundouts on both occasions to keep Northwestern off the scoreboard.

Reelfs was terrific on Sunday, entering in relief of Broncos starter Cade Pilchard in the second inning and throwing 6.1 shutout innings. The senior struck out three and evened his season record at 1-1 with the win.

By Andrew Polk
2 minutes ago
Northwestern starter Kellen Pate pitched into the fourth inning, scattering nine baserunners and allowing two earned runs. Santa Clara pulled ahead for good when Michael O’Hara stroked an RBI single to center field off ‘Cats reliever Jacob Scharm in the fourth. O’Hara led the Broncos at the plate with three hits and three RBI.

In the first start of his career, Wildcats outfielder Andrew Pinkston reached base in all four of his plate appearances, collecting three hits. Reed Smith and Jack Sauser both saw time on the mound for Northwestern, with Sauser holding the Broncos scoreless in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wildcats pitching issued seven walks, plunked three Broncos and balked twice in the loss.

The offense broke through in the final inning, as Ethan O’Donnell singled to score Anthony Calarco, making it 7-2. Right-hander Ethan Heinrich closed out the win for Santa Clara.

Northwestern will continue its 12-game road stretch to begin the season at Cincinnati on Friday. Game 1 of the four-game series will start at 3 p.m. CT. The Wildcats will open the home schedule at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park in Evanston on Mar. 11 with a matchup against St. Thomas. 

