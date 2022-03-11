2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Bracket is Set
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament resumes play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the quarterfinals on Friday.
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Schedule
Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana
The quarterfinals open with an 11:30 a.m. ET Game 7 contest between the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), which defeated Michigan in the second round.
Game 8: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 4 Rutgers
The No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9. 12-8 Big Ten), which defeated Northwestern in the second round, will take on the No. 4 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) in Game 8, 25 mins. after the conclusion of Illinois vs. Indiana.
The winners of Games 7 and 8 will meet in Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in the semifinals.
Game 9: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Wisconsin
The tournament continues with a Game 9 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten), which defeated Maryland in the second round, and the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Game 10: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 3 Purdue
The quarterfinals wrap up when the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Ohio State in the first round, face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers 25 mins. after the conclusion of Game 9.
The winners of Games 9 and 10 will face off Saturday 25 mins. after the conclusion of the first semifinal game around 9 p.m. ET.
