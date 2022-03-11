Skip to main content

2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Bracket is Set

Top-seeded Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers open tournament play on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament resumes play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the quarterfinals on Friday. 

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Schedule

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana

USATSI_17622997

The quarterfinals open with an 11:30 a.m. ET Game 7 contest between the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), which defeated Michigan in the second round. 

Game 8: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 4 Rutgers

USATSI_17531149

The No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9. 12-8 Big Ten), which defeated Northwestern in the second round, will take on the No. 4 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) in Game 8, 25 mins. after the conclusion of Illinois vs. Indiana.

The winners of Games 7 and 8 will meet in Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in the semifinals.

Game 9: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

USATSI_17643281

The tournament continues with a Game 9 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten), which defeated Maryland in the second round, and the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Game 10: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 3 Purdue

USATSI_17472499

The quarterfinals wrap up when the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Ohio State in the first round, face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers 25 mins. after the conclusion of Game 9.

The winners of Games 9 and 10 will face off Saturday 25 mins. after the conclusion of the first semifinal game around 9 p.m. ET. 

