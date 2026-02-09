3 Takeaways From Northwestern Men's Basketball's 76-70 Loss to Iowa

On Sunday, the Northwestern Wildcats fell late to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 76-70. It marked the Wildcats' fourth straight defeat.

Head coach Chris Collins continues to tinker with his rotations to little avail.

Here are our big takeaways from the underwhelming road contest.

Chris Collins is Over Max Green

Green had been a starter for Collins for four consecutive contests, but was a finite bench piece against the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and played exactly zero seconds against Iowa.

The 6-foot-6 second-year transfer guard appears to now be in Collins' doghouse. Not an ideal way mid-way through the club's 2025-26 season.

This is not atypical of Collins, who has been shuffling various players in and out of his starting lineups in search for a spark. Phoenix Gill, meanwhile, is benefitting from Green's shorter stints in games. He saw some key minutes against the Hawkeyes.

In 23 games for Northwestern, Green has been averaging just 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.7 minutes a night.

Bennett Stirtz's Career Game

Now 10-14 on the year after the defeat, the Wildcats had no answer for senior guard Stirtz's career-best 36 points on .600/.667/1.000 shooting splits.

The 6-foot-4 swingman has been one of the most frequent scorers in the Big Ten, averaging 19.2 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 5.0 assists per contest.

Jake West's Breakout?

With leading scorer Nick Martinelli struggling to have an efficient night (he went just 6-of-19 from the floor), Jake West's sharpshooting helped keep the 'Cats in the game late. He finished with 18 points, connecting on a whopping four takes from 3-point land. In surviving a spirited push from the Bulls, the Hawkeyes have now notched an 18-5 overall record (8-4 in Big Ten play).

But triples weren't the only way West was generating his offense. He can be lethal in the open floor, too.

JAKE WEST JUST PUT HIM ON ONE 😳 @NUMensBball pic.twitter.com/gHqwDiHmbt — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 8, 2026

Not bad work if you can get it. The 6-foot-3 true freshman, who's averaging just 3.5 points (on a rough 35.1 percent field goal rate) and 2.5 dishes on the year, is quickly becoming a Collins favorite.

