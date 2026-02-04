Northwestern Men’s Basketball Heads to Illinois for In-State Rivalry Rematch

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Northwestern Wildcats head to Urbana-Champaign for an in-state rivalry rematch against No. 5 Illinois. Tip-off at the State Farm Center is set for 8 p.m. CT, with the action airing nationally on the Big Ten Network as Kevin Kugler and Jess Settles handle the broadcast.

Northwestern Men’s Basketball is About to Show Rivalry Defined by Persistence

For Northwestern, the mission is clear. The program is chasing its first-ever road win against an AP Top 5 opponent. The Wildcats are 0–45 all-time in those situations, making Wednesday night a chance to rewrite a piece of program history.

Back on the road 🚌 pic.twitter.com/OVFmWnTYSx — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 3, 2026

Northwestern and Illinois know each other well, and recent history suggests these games are rarely lopsided. The two teams have split their last four meetings, but Champaign has been a difficult stop for the Wildcats. Northwestern has not won on Illinois’ home floor since Jan. 17, 2013, adding another layer to the challenge awaiting Chris Collins’ group.

Collins owns the program record with 17 wins over ranked opponents and has led Northwestern to at least one victory over an AP Top 20 team in six straight seasons. Still, taking down a fifth-ranked Illinois squad that enters the night at 19–3 overall and 10–1 in Big Ten play would represent one of the most significant road wins in school history.

If Northwestern is going to threaten Illinois, it starts with Nick Martinelli. The senior forward from Glenview is currently the leading scorer in the nation, averaging 23.7 points per game. His efficiency matches his production, as he is shooting 54.5 percent from the field and an impressive 47.6 percent from three-point range.

Martinelli recently saw a 12-game streak of scoring 20 or more points come to an end. That's a run that stands as the third-longest in the Big Ten since the 1996–97 season, trailing only Luka Garza and Zach Edey.

The Wildcats’ Formula for Competing on the Road

The Wildcats own a 2.10 assist-to-turnover ratio, the second-best mark in the nation and one that would rank as the second-highest in Division I history. They average just 8.6 turnovers per game, the second-fewest in the country, forcing opponents to be nearly flawless.

Offensively, Northwestern is averaging 76.6 points per game, its highest scoring output since the 1989–90 season. The Wildcats are also playing faster, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 12.2 fast-break points per contest.

Junior guard Jayden Reid is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 assists per game. He exploded for a career-high 28 points off the bench in the first meeting with Illinois.

Junior forward Arrinten Page is coming off a strong showing against Washington with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. First-year forward Tre Singleton has started 19 games, the most by a Northwestern freshman since 2019. Meanwhile, fellow first-year Jake West has averaged 4.7 assists over his last seven games.

When the teams met on Jan. 14, Northwestern fell 79–68 to then-No. 13 Illinois. The Wildcats were within five points with under five minutes remaining, but could not take control late. After the rivalry clash, Northwestern will stay on the road and head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes on Sunday, Feb. 8.

More from Northwestern On SI