Northwestern Women's Basketball Nearly Stuns Ohio State in Down-to-the-Wire Battle

The Big Ten opener at Welsh-Ryan Arena turned into a thrilling showcase of grit and one unforgettable scoring performance. The Northwestern Wildcats pushed No. 23 Ohio State to the edge in a tense. It was a high-energy matchup that stayed competitive until the final seconds, ultimately falling 79–70. Even with the loss, the night belonged to Grace Sullivan. She delivered one of the greatest individual performances the program has ever seen.

The Northwestern Wildcats Deliver a Historic Performance

From the moment the ball went up, Sullivan took over the floor with a scoring burst that instantly energised the home crowd. She finished with a jaw-dropping 37 points on 17-for-28 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds. She also added two assists, three steals, and a block. Her 37 points tie the fifth-highest single-game scoring total in Northwestern history, matching the mark Amy Jaeschke set in 2010. She also became the first Wildcat since Nia Coffey to score at least 35 in a game. That further solidified her place among the Big Ten’s most dangerous offensive threats.

Sullivan didn’t waste a second getting going. She scored Northwestern’s first 12 points of the night, giving the Wildcats a 12–10 lead after a tough layup at the 3:02 mark. After Tate Lash stepped in with a smooth pull-up jumper, Sullivan ended the first quarter with another drive to the rim that helped build a 16–10 advantage.

While Sullivan led the charge, she wasn’t the only Wildcat making noise. Casey Harter caught fire from deep, knocking down three triples to finish with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting from behind the arc. Freshman Xamiya Walton contributed 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting. That also includes two threes of her own, continuing her strong start to the season.

Caroline Lau played the role of offensive engine, controlling the pace with a masterful passing display. She dished out 14 assists, just two shy of the program’s single-game record. Meanwhile, she also added six points and seven rebounds. Lau currently leads the nation with 9.4 assists per game and now has three games this season with at least ten assists.

Momentum Swings and Ohio State’s Timely Runs

The Wildcats opened the second quarter with more strong execution. Sullivan found Tayla Thomas inside, and Walton knocked down Northwestern’s first three of the game to stretch the lead to 23–18. A Sullivan basket kept the Wildcats ahead 25–22 before Ohio State responded with the game’s biggest swing. The Buckeyes strung together 11 straight points, flipping the lead and taking a 33–25 advantage into halftime.

Northwestern tried to punch back early in the third, with Harter and Lau drilling back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to 35–31. But Ohio State answered immediately with a 7–0 burst that pushed the lead back to 42–31. The Buckeyes leaned on the steady scoring of Jaloni Cambridge. She dropped 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting and helped maintain a 61–47 cushion heading into the fourth.

Sullivan kept attacking in the final period, powering a late Northwestern surge that brought the game back to single digits. But the clock worked against them, and Ohio State held on for the 79–70 win.

Even in defeat, the 6–3 Wildcats showed exactly what they’re capable of when their offense clicks and their stars rise to the moment. After a break for final exams, Northwestern will head west to continue non-conference play, taking on Utah on Sunday, December 14, at 3 p.m. CT in Salt Lake City.

