Northwestern Men's Basketball Rallies Late to Secure Statement Win Over Maryland

There are nights in sports where everything just clicks, and Wednesday was one of them for the Northwestern Wildcats. Trailing the Maryland Terrapins by six midway through the second half, the Wildcats unleashed a blistering 22-4 run.

And that just transformed Welsh-Ryan Arena into a roaring powder keg of energy and excitement.

Northwestern's Breakout Star at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Maryland’s offense went ice-cold, failing to score a field goal for nearly the final five minutes. At the same time, Northwestern surged ahead to a gritty 78-74 victory. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and marked the Wildcats’ third Big Ten victory of the season.

Took care of business 😼 pic.twitter.com/864k7WJ7Yz — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 19, 2026

If there was a single spark behind the Wildcats’ rally, it was junior guard Jordan Clayton. The sole remaining player from head coach Chris Collins’ 2022 recruiting class delivered a career night with 20 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

Entering the game shooting just 31.5% from three, Clayton was unstoppable. He hit 6-of-7 from deep, including a perfect 4-for-4 during the pivotal 22-4 run. He also recorded three steals, disrupting Maryland’s rhythm.

His performance was historic because he was only the third Wildcat since 2004-05 to score at least 20 points. And also to knock down six threes off the bench in Big Ten play, joining Aaron Falzon (Jan. 22, 2019, vs. Indiana) and Ty Berry (Jan. 22, 2025, vs. Indiana).

While Clayton provided the fire, senior forward Nick Martinelli laid the foundation. Martinelli poured in a team-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting. That marked his best shooting percentage in five games.

The night also represented a legacy milestone for him. The star athlete moved into No. 8 on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list. There, he joined John Shurna as one of only two forwards in program history to surpass 1,600 career points. He started the game hot with 4-for-4 shooting. That also helped the Wildcats establish an early rhythm before closing at 9-of-17 overall.

The win was far from easy! Maryland redshirt freshman Andre Mills delivered a career-high 39 points. That made the score 22 of the Terrapins’ 34 first-half points, and at one point accounted for 20 of their first 26.

Despite Mills’ heroics, Northwestern forced 15 turnovers and recorded 12 steals. That straight away limited Maryland’s supporting cast and tilted the defensive balance in their favor. The Wildcats’ pressure and anticipation disrupted Maryland’s offensive flow and set the stage for the comeback.

Depth and Defensive Identity Closed The Game

Northwestern’s bench proved pivotal in the win. The Wildcats scored 38 points off the bench. That's their most since Feb. 28, 2022, against Iowa. Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino contributed 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, calmly icing the game at the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

Freshman Jake West tallied seven points and a game-high seven assists, tying his career-best with three steals. Jayden Reid led the team with four steals, providing defensive energy and fast-break opportunities. Northwestern also knocked down 12 threes on 57.1% shooting, including seven in the second half, fueling the late surge.

The final minute was a test of composure. Maryland ended its nearly five-minute scoring drought with six seconds left, cutting the lead to five. After Clayton made one of two free throws, Mills drained a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left, making it a one-score game.

Ciaravino then sealed the victory by converting the back end of a free-throw triple. The Wildcats did face concern, as junior center Arrinten Page did not play in the second half due to a leg injury, according to Collins.

With the win in the bag, Northwestern (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) will aim to build momentum and secure back-to-back conference wins for the first time this season. Their next challenge comes on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, February 24, with tip-off at 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action on FS1 or tune in via WGN Radio 720.

The victory over Maryland was more than just another notch in the win column. It was a statement showing that when the Wildcats’ shots fall, their bench delivers, and defensive pressure disrupts an opponent, they can compete with the best in the Big Ten.

Jordan Clayton’s breakout, Nick Martinelli’s milestone night, and the team’s collective resilience combined to produce a performance that will be remembered in Lubbock long after the final buzzer.

This win doesn’t just break a losing streak — it injects confidence, belief, and excitement into a Wildcats squad eager to finish the season strong.

More from Northwestern On SI