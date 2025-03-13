Wildcats Daily

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

The 'Cats are looking to keep their season alive.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Wildcats have won multiple Big Ten Tournament games in a single year just once in Chris Collins' tenure as head coach: 2017. On Thursday, the 2025 Northwestern team will attempt to do the same by taking down Wisconsin.

No. 13 seed Northwestern (17-15, 7-13 Big Ten) will face No. 5 Wisconsin (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten) in the second round of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff will be set approximately 25 minutes after the completion of No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon. Depending on whether the prior game is decided in regulation or overtime, it will likely end up being around 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT.

The matchup between the Wildcats and the Badgers will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Northwestern fans can also listen to the game on WGN Radio 720, where Dave Eanet (play-by-play) and Billy McKinney (analyst) will be on the call, while Wisconsin fans can hear the broadcast on the Badger Radio Network.

Northwestern is coming off a 72-64 win over Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Nick Martinelli led the 'Cats with 28 points and seven boards and now sits just seven points shy of 2011-12 John Shurna's single-season program scoring record.

The junior forward led the Big Ten in scoring this season and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

The Wildcats and Badgers previously met on February 1 in Evanston, a 75-69 win for Wisconsin. Northwestern led by six at the half, but the Badgers scored 50 in the second period to claim the victory.

Wisconsin's John Tonje had 27, while NU's Jalen Leach — now out for the season after tearing his ACL — scored 23 points. It was the first game Northwestern played after Brooks Barnhizer's season-ending foot injury.

GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

