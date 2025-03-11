Northwestern's Martinelli a Shocking Snub from All-Big Ten Honor
With an average of 20.2 points per game, Nick Martinelli became just the fourth Northwestern Wildcat in history to lead the Big Ten in scoring. He joined a list that includes John Shurna (2011-12), Joe Ruklick (1958-59) and Ray Ragelis (1950-51).
However, Martinelli was not named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
On Tuesday at roughly 11 a.m. CT, the Big Ten Conference announced its postseason honors with a startling omission from the First-Team Lineup. The group featured Player of the Year Braden Smith (Purdue), John Tonje (Wisconsin), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue), Brice Williams (Nebraska) and Freshman of the Year Derik Queen (Maryland) as selected by Big Ten coaches. Michigan's Vladislav Goldin replaced Queen on the media's top team.
Meanwhile, Martinelli was a Second-Team honoree on both the coaches' and media's lists. Martinelli finished the regular season with a statline of 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 46.7% shooting and 35.2% from deep.
Martinelli is the first player to lead the Big Ten in scoring and not make the All-Big Ten First Team since Michigan State's Maurice Ager in 2006. Ager averaged 19.3 points for the Spartans and made the All-Big Ten Third Team.
Michigan State finished sixth in the league with a 22-12 (8-8 B1G) record and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2006, but the Wildcats are just 16-15 (7-13 B1G) this season.
Northwestern senior captain Brooks Barnhizer was also named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media. Barnhizer played 17 games through a foot injury that eventually ended his season, averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Barnhizer was named Northwestern's Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Martinelli will have the chance to prove voters wrong in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wildcats are set to face the Golden Gophers on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT.