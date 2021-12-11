Men’s Basketball Preview: Northwestern Wildcats vs. NJIT Highlanders

The Northwestern Wildcats return to Welsh-Ryan Arena for the first time since Nov. 18 to take on the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Highlanders on Sunday at 3 p.m. C.T.

The Wildcats are currently 6-2 overall and are coming off of a huge road win against Big Ten rival Maryland, who they beat 67-61.

The Highlanders are entering Sunday's matchup following a tough loss at home against Army West Point.

With both sides meeting Sunday in Evanston, we’ll get you ready with things to look out for and what to expect come tip-off.

Northwestern Starting Five Last Game:

G - Boo Buie

G - Chase Audige

F - Ty Berry

F - Robbie Beran

F - Pete Nance

NJIT Starting Five Last Game:

G - Dylan O’Hearn

G - Antwuan Butler

G - James Lee

F - Matt Faw

F - Miles Coleman

Chase Audige’s return to the lineup and return to form

Junior guard Audige returned to action in their road win Sunday against Maryland after missing the first seven games of the season due to injury. Audige played 26 minutes and shot the ball a team-high 17 times and made 7 of them for a total of 14 points.

Audige’s return could unlock a new level for this Northwestern team. He was the team's leading scorer a year ago when he averaged 12.3 points per game and his scoring ability returning to this iteration of the Wildcats will add a new, dangerous dynamic to the offense. Expect Audige to have a strong performance and start getting back into form.

Hot Hand: Pete Nance has been one of the best players in the Big Ten

Senior forward Pete Nance has taken a major step forward since last season. A year ago he averaged 11 points on nearly 50% shooting, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. This year he’s up to 17 points on 54% shooting, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game in fewer minutes. Those marks have Nance ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring and seventh in rebounding. He also ranks fifth in blocks and fourth in double doubles.

Nance has also dramatically improved his shooting from distance. Last year Nance shot 36% from beyond the arc, but this season he’s shooting the three at a 46% clip, giving the Wildcats a versatile threat at the forward position.

Nance will likely continue to build on his hot start in this game against NJIT.

Home Cooking

Northwestern has started the season 4-0 at home after winning against four non-conference opponents. Those wins came against Eastern Illinois, High Point University, New Orleans and Fairleigh Dickinson University, who hold a combined 10-26 record this far into the season.

During those games the Wildcats held their opponents to a combined 36.7% from the field, including 26.6% from three while forcing an average of 16 turnovers per game.

Northwestern should be able to hold the Highlanders to similar shooting splits Sunday.

