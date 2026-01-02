Nick Martinelli Powers Northwestern Basketball Into the National Scoring Spotlight

The lights at Welsh-Ryan Arena shone a little brighter on Tuesday night. It is because Northwestern returned from a 10-day layoff and closed its non-conference schedule with an 80–60 victory over Howard. The win served as more than a tune-up, offering a clear signal of momentum as the Wildcats improved to 8–5 overall and 6–1 at home. While Northwestern still sits at 0–2 in Big Ten play, the performance provided a timely boost before re-entering the heart of conference competition.

Northwestern's Nick Martinelli Historic Scoring Run

At the center of it all was the return of senior forward Nick Martinelli. After missing the previous game against Butler, the Glenview, Illinois, native made an immediate impact. Martinelli tied his career high with 32 points, controlling the offensive tempo while adding six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds, Martinelli has emerged as the engine that drives Northwestern basketball. A Second Team All-Big Ten selection and CSC Academic All-American First Team honoree, Martinelli currently leads the Big Ten in scoring. He is just the fourth player in program history to do so and the first since John Shurna in the 2011–12 season.

Martinelli ranks 10th in the country in points per game at 20.5. He sits second among all high-major forwards, trailing only Villanova’s Eric Dixon at 23.3.

His workload underscores his value, as he leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally in minutes played at 37.6 per game. He is also the first high-major player since Kemba Walker in 2010–11 to average at least 20 points, six rebounds, and more than 37.5 minutes per game in a season.

Martinelli’s rise began early in the year when he opened the season with back-to-back games of 25 or more points. He became the first Wildcat to do so since Vedran Vukusic in 2005–06.

He delivered 27 points in an overtime win over No. 19 Illinois and hit a buzzer-beating game-winner against Maryland. Martinelli also joined Zach Edey as one of only two Big Ten players since 2005–06 to post a 32-point, 14-rebound game while shooting at least 75 percent from the field.

Delivering Against Elite Competition

Martinelli’s postseason performances have matched his regular-season production. In the Big Ten Tournament, he scored 50 points across two games, tying Michael Thompson for the most points by a Wildcat in a single tournament appearance. During the opening-round win against Minnesota, he also reached the 1,000-career-point milestone.

The senior forward’s success is the result of consistent growth. During the 2023–24 season, Martinelli was one of only two Big Ten forwards to shoot better than 49 percent from the field with at least 250 attempts.

His foundation was built at Glenbrook South High School. That's where he was a three-star recruit and the No. 7 player in Illinois. Basketball runs deep in the family, as both of his older brothers played college basketball, including Dom, who spent his freshman season at Northwestern.

Northwestern will host Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 3, with tip-off set for 4 p.m. CT at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

