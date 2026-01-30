Nick Martinelli Scores 34 in Northwestern’s Win Over Penn State

For much of the first half on Thursday night, the contest between Northwestern and Penn State felt like a standard Big Ten grind. But as the second half progressed, the atmosphere at Welsh-Ryan Arena shifted from competitive to celebratory. Behind a decisive second-half surge, the Wildcats dismantled the Nittany Lions 94–73. That marked their highest scoring output in Big Ten play this season, signaling a major offensive breakthrough for Chris Collins’ squad.

Nick Martinelli is The Engine of the Attack of the Northwestern Wildcats

The 94-point barrage was no accident. It was the product of a high-octane offensive rhythm that saw Northwestern (10–11, 2–8 Big Ten) record a season-high 30 assists on 38 made baskets. The victory served as a definitive statement about the Wildcat offense.

While the victory was a collective triumph, the night belonged to Nick Martinelli. The senior leader, who entered the contest as the fourth-leading scorer in the country. He delivered a masterclass in offensive versatility. Martinelli tied his career high with 34 points, scoring comfortably from the paint, the mid-range, and beyond the arc.

His efficiency was staggering, finishing 13-of-19 from the floor (68%) and 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Martinelli’s ability to draw multiple defenders consistently created open looks for his teammates. And that just fueled Northwestern’s offensive flow throughout the night.

Head coach Chris Collins credited the team’s "unselfish spirit" for the offensive explosion. They noted that the ball movement opened up the high-percentage opportunities for Martinelli. If the ground needed more, then it is safe to say that the Wildcats exploited all evening.

Complementing Martinelli’s perimeter brilliance was the interior force of Tre Singleton. Singleton provided the perfect counterbalance to the Wildcats’ outside shooting. He even chipped in 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with two blocks.

Singleton’s effort on the glass was historic, as he became the first Northwestern player to record 18 rebounds in a Big Ten game since Dererk Pardon accomplished the feat in 2017. His presence in the paint helped control the tempo and limited Penn State’s ability to generate second-chance opportunities.

A Season for the Record Books Presented By Nick Martinelli

Thursday’s performance further reinforced Martinelli’s standing as one of the most productive players in college basketball. His 34-point outing marked the fourth time this season he has eclipsed the 30-point threshold, underscoring both his scoring consistency and efficiency.

Every time Penn State attempted to gain traction in the second half, Martinelli responded with a timely basket or a defensive rebound to steady Northwestern. His poise under pressure and 68% shooting efficiency on the night continued to strengthen his candidacy for All-Big Ten honors as the regular season enters its final month.

As the calendar turns toward the final stretch of conference play, Northwestern’s 94-point showing offers a compelling blueprint for sustained success. With Martinelli anchoring the scoring and a collective commitment to unselfish ball movement, the Wildcats demonstrated that they possess the offensive firepower necessary to compete with anyone in the Big Ten.

