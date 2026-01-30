Northwestern Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Penn State for Second Big Ten Win

Momentum is a powerful currency in the Big Ten, and Northwestern appears to be cashing in at exactly the right time. In a performance that radiated confidence from the opening tip, the Wildcats delivered their most complete conference effort of the season. The team dismantled Penn State at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern Men’s Basketball Offensive Explosion in Evanston

The victory marks Northwestern’s second Big Ten win in its last three outings. That just signaled a significant turning point for a roster that is beginning to find its collective rhythm. The final score reflected a commanding 94–73 victory.

HOME SWEET HOME 🏡 pic.twitter.com/qB8xGt0Fmz — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 30, 2026

Entering the contest, the Wildcats (10–11, 2–8 Big Ten) were looking for a spark to ignite their conference campaign. They found a bonfire. Northwestern shot over 60% from the field, setting a season high in Big Ten play. And that moved the ball with surgical precision that kept Penn State scrambling for answers.

The primary catalyst for this surge was senior forward Nick Martinelli. Martinelli matched his career high with a dominant 34-point performance on 13-of-19 shooting, including a 4-of-7 clip from beyond the arc.

The athlete set the tone early, pacing the Wildcats with 15 points in the first half. He consistently stretches Penn State’s defense with his perimeter efficiency.

While Martinelli provided the scoring punch, first-year forward Tre Singleton delivered the muscle. Singleton turned in a career performance with 17 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists, anchoring the Wildcats on both ends of the floor.

His 18 boards marked the most by a Northwestern player in a Big Ten game since Dererk Pardon recorded the same total against Nebraska on Jan. 26, 2017. Singleton, one of three first-years in the starting lineup, pointed to growth and maturity as the driving force behind the team’s recent surge.

Bench Energy and Record-Setting Ball Movement

Northwestern’s dominance extended well beyond the starting five. Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino delivered a career-high 20 points off the bench. He shot an efficient 9-of-12 from the floor while knocking down a pair of three-pointers.

The Wildcats also put on a passing clinic, finishing with a season-high 30 assists on 37 made field goals. First-year guard Jake West orchestrated the offense with poise beyond his years, tallying 13 assists to go along with seven points and a steal. His assist total marked the most by a Big Ten first-year player this season. And it is the most by a Northwestern player since Bryant McIntosh recorded 16 against Minnesota in 2018.

Defensively, Northwestern remained disciplined throughout the night, forcing Penn State (9–12, 0–10 Big Ten) into 11 turnovers and holding the Nittany Lions to 33.3% shooting from three-point range. The Wildcats built a 45–40 lead by halftime, their highest-scoring first half in Big Ten play this season. Then they outscored Penn State 49–33 after the break to turn a competitive contest into a runaway.

Northwestern will look to build on its growing momentum when it returns to action at home on Saturday, Jan. 31, against Washington. Tipoff from Welsh-Ryan Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with coverage available on the Big Ten Network and WGN Radio 720.

