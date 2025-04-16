Northwestern Double-Digit Scorer Enters Transfer Portal
For four seasons at Northwestern, nobody shot the midrange two better than Melannie Daley. It was such a noticeable skill that she earned the nickname "Midrange Mel" among fans and around campus.
Now, she'll be taking those skills elsewhere as she officially entered the portal as a grad transfer yesterday. On3's Talia Goodman reported the news on X.
Daley played in 94 total games in her Northwestern career, starting 30 of them. She spent much of this past season coming off the bench which was more of a strategic move on head coach Joe McKeown's part than an indictment on her play.
In 2024-25, Daley averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.3 boards per game and 2.7 assists. Despite not starting, she played an average of 26.5 minutes per night.
Daley's best season as a Wildcat was her junior season when she averaged 13.3 points per game and played 27.3 minutes per game. McKeown also had her starting in 19 of her 30 games played during that season.
Daley shot the ball at a 46.6% clip from the floor throughout her time at Northwestern. For a guard, that's a very solid number. She'll be remembered in Evanston for her innate ability to knock down midrange shots, and the numbers back it up.
It's worth noting that although Daley is very effective shooting the basketball inside the arc, she hardly ever lines one up from three. She averaged just 0.3 attempts per game from long range this past season.
Regardless, Daley will be a valuable pick-up for some program in need of a shot-maker this portal season. If there's one thing that's evident about her game, it's that she can go get buckets. There will almost certainly be plenty of suitors looking for someone who can do just that.