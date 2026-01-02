Northwestern Men's Basketball Dominates Final 11:57 vs Howard in Statement Finish

As Northwestern prepares to dive back into the deep end of Big Ten play, the margin for error has officially vanished. Entering Tuesday night at 0–2 in conference action and coming off a string of narrow, frustrating non-conference losses, the Wildcats needed more than a routine win against Howard.

Early Rebounding Issues of Northwestern Wildcats Set the Tone

They needed to show they could finish. For nearly 30 minutes, that proof was nowhere to be found. Then, over the final 11:57, Northwestern finally revealed the version of itself that still believes an NCAA Tournament push is possible.

The final score read 80–60 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena, a number that suggests comfort. For most of the night, Howard refused to fade and was uncomfortably close for the home crowd.

Howard dominated the rebounding battle in the first half, building a plus-10 advantage that kept Northwestern from pulling away. Although the Wildcats eventually erased that margin after halftime, the early lack of interior control shaped the flow of the game.

A major reason for those issues was the absence of starting center Arrinten Page. According to the BTN broadcast, Page was effectively suspended for the game due to violating team standards. It was a situation head coach Chris Collins declined to expand upon after the game. Without Page, neither team had a player taller than 6-foot-10.

With 11:57 remaining, Northwestern held a slim 44–42 lead and still looked vulnerable. The turning point came in a single, momentum-shifting sequence. Justin Mullins rose for a massive block to deny what would have been a game-tying basket. Seconds later, the Wildcats converted on the other end with a Tyler Kropp layup. That four-point swing cracked the game open.

The Moment That Changed Everything in the Court

From that moment forward, Northwestern was in control. The Wildcats closed the game on a dominant 36–18 run. The team overwhelmed Howard with energy and defensive pressure.

The finish was powered by the return of Nick Martinelli. Back after missing one game due to a concussion, the senior forward wasted no time reasserting himself as one of the nation’s top scorers. Martinelli poured in 32 points and grabbed six rebounds, anchoring the offense when it mattered most.

He was joined by Tre Singleton, who delivered a career-best performance with 17 points and eight rebounds while filling the frontcourt void. Mullins added 12 points and was deadly from deep, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range.

Perhaps most encouraging was how Northwestern pulled away despite difficult nights from key guards. Jayden Reid finished 0-of-4 from the field, scoring just one point while struggling defensively. Max Green played 15 minutes off the bench but went scoreless, missing all five of his shots. And that also included four from beyond the arc.

That the Wildcats still turned the game into a 20-point win speaks volumes about the ceiling of the Martinelli-Singleton pairing.

Northwestern resumes Big Ten play Saturday, Jan. 3, against Minnesota at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network and ESPN 1000 WMVP.

