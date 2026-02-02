Northwestern Men's Basketball Gets Balanced Scoring but Falls to Washington at Home

In the unforgiving landscape of Big Ten basketball, the margin between developing for the future and winning in the present is razor-thin. That tension played out clearly Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. That's where Northwestern men’s basketball showed flashes of growth but ultimately fell 76–62 to Washington. While the Wildcats received balanced scoring and strong bench production, experience and execution tilted the game in favor of the Huskies.

Northwestern Wildcats' Youth-Heavy Lineup Faces Big Ten Reality

The loss dropped Northwestern to 10–12 overall and 2–9 in Big Ten play, while Washington improved to 12–10 and 4–7 in conference action. More than the final score, the night reflected the larger reality of where Northwestern currently stands.

For the fourth straight game, head coach Chris Collins leaned fully into his long-term vision. That's by starting a lineup that included three first-year players and one sophomore.

That approach, however, comes with immediate growing pains. Against a veteran Washington squad, Northwestern’s young starters struggled to make an offensive impact. First-years Jake West and Tyler Kropp, along with sophomore Max Green. They combined for 52 total minutes on the floor but did not score. With senior Nick Martinelli limited to 19 points, the offensive responsibility shifted elsewhere. And the Wildcats were unable to generate consistent scoring from the opening group.

While the starting lineup endured a difficult night, Northwestern’s bench delivered its most encouraging stretch of the game. The Wildcats dominated reserve scoring, outpacing Washington’s bench 33–4 and keeping the contest competitive well into the second half.

Arrinten Page bounced back in a big way after a brief three-minute appearance against Penn State earlier in the week. Page turned in his strongest Big Ten performance to date, scoring 16 points while adding eight rebounds and three blocks in 26 high-energy minutes.

Jayden Reid added stability on the perimeter, finishing with 11 points, five assists, and a team-high three made three-pointers. Reid’s ability to space the floor and facilitate offense helped Northwestern find rhythm when possessions bogged down.

First-year forward Tre Singleton continued an impressive run of consistency. Singleton scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, becoming the first Northwestern freshman to record double figures in three consecutive Big Ten games since Bryant McIntosh accomplished the same feat in 2015.

A Rally That Showed Promise and Limits to the Fans

The Wildcats briefly flipped the momentum midway through the second half. After trailing by as many as 21 points, Northwestern pieced together a spirited 14–3 run that cut Washington’s lead to 53–45 with just under ten minutes remaining.

Northwestern forced 11 Washington turnovers but struggled to convert those opportunities into sustained offense. Fatigue became a factor after playing two conference games in roughly 48 hours. And then the Huskies eventually reasserted control by exploiting mismatches and late-game execution.

Both Collins and Martinelli acknowledged the quick turnaround. However, in the Big Ten, adversity rarely waits for ideal conditions. Northwestern travels to face No. 9 Illinois on Wednesday, February 4. Tip-off from the State Farm Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

