Northwestern Men’s Basketball Outlasts South Carolina in Down-to-the-Wire Greenbrier
Northwestern pulled off one of its most thrilling wins of the early season. The team outlasted South Carolina 79–77 in a gripping finish at the Greenbrier Tip-Off. The Wildcats improved to 5–1 with the victory. However, it was the final second that defined the afternoon. Sophomore center Arrinten Page delivered the decisive moment. He dropped in a smooth left-handed layup with just 0.8 seconds remaining to secure the dramatic win.
Northwestern Men's Basketball Leads the Charge
The performance continued Northwestern’s offensive firepower. It is because they shot 57 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep. That extends their streak of scoring 70 or more points to all six games this season. South Carolina made its push by capitalising on Northwestern’s 10 turnovers and turning them into 15 valuable points.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats maintained their hold on the lead from the 7:23 mark of the first half onwards. Even as the Gamecocks charged back late, Northwestern held firm to close out one of its most poised wins to date.
Nick Martinelli set the tone early and kept it rolling all afternoon. The junior guard led Northwestern in scoring for the fourth time this season, dropping 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting. On the other hand, he drilled two of his three attempts from long range. He grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team and played the crucial role of stabiliser during Northwestern’s scoring swings.
Page’s game-winning bucket capped a strong performance, as he finished with 10 points and six assists. The Wildcats also received a major lift from Holy Cross transfer Max Green, who turned in 13 points in just 11 minutes. Green remained perfect from the field during a crucial stretch in the second half and brought an energy that helped Northwestern keep control.
Head coach Chris Collins stayed consistent with his starting lineup of Tre Singleton, Nick Martinelli, Arrinten Page, Angelo Ciaravino, and Jayden Reid. Both teams leaned on deep rotations early, with each side utilising nine players in the first half. The benches produced a combined 28 points before the break. It just underscores how fast-paced and evenly matched the opening 20 minutes were.
Wild Swings Define the Second Half
South Carolina struck first with a 5–0 run, but Northwestern quickly punched back. Martinelli’s and-one, fed by Jake West, gave the Wildcats their first lead at 10–9. Green followed with two early threes, and Ciaravino threw down a transition dunk that pushed Northwestern to a 29–22 lead. Though South Carolina trimmed it later, Northwestern still took a 36–34 lead into halftime.
The second half was a constant tug-of-war. Northwestern opened strong, and Martinelli scored nine of the team’s first 17 points to help build their largest lead of the day at eight points. The Gamecocks responded with an 8–2 run and later an 11–2 surge that tied the matchup at 75–75 entering the final minutes. Martinelli answered once more with a one-handed hook, but two South Carolina free throws tied it again with under a minute left.
With the score locked and the shot clock off, Collins drew up a high-post action involving Martinelli and Page. Martinelli attacked the baseline, collapsing the defense, and fed Page, who sealed his defender perfectly. Page turned left and delivered the layup that sealed the game with 0.8 seconds remaining. South Carolina’s final heave missed its mark, giving Northwestern a thrilling 79–77 win.
The Wildcats now head back to Chicago for Thanksgiving-week action, where undefeated Oklahoma State awaits at the United Center on November 27.
