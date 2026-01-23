Northwestern Men’s Basketball Secures First Big Ten Victory of the Season

Northwestern men’s basketball finally got the breakthrough it had been chasing all month. Late Wednesday night in Evanston, the Wildcats held their nerve and closed out a 74-68 win over USC. The team secured their first Big Ten victory of the season after eight straight conference losses.

As the game pushed into the early hours of Thursday morning, Northwestern once again faced a familiar test. They had to protect a late lead in Big Ten play.

Nick Martinelli Powers Northwestern in the Second Half

This time, the Wildcats did not blink. They executed, defended, and finished.

FOUGHT FOR VICTORY 😼 pic.twitter.com/m5LiDayhN2 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 22, 2026

Nick Martinelli was once again the centerpiece of Northwestern’s offense, even after a difficult opening half. Limited to five points on 2-of-8 shooting before the break, the Glenview native flipped the switch after halftime. Martinelli poured in 22 points on 40 percent shooting, extending his streak to 10 consecutive games with at least 20 points.

His scoring came in every way imaginable. He battled through contact in the post, knocked down a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, and delivered one of the game’s biggest shots late, drilling a catch-and-shoot midrange jumper as the shot clock expired. In the moments when Northwestern needed composure most, Martinelli delivered it.

While Martinelli supplied the star performance, Tyler Kropp provided the defining plays. Making his first collegiate start, Kropp scored 11 points and played with remarkable poise on both ends of the floor. His most important contribution came in the final seconds, when USC’s Jordan Marsh attacked the rim with a chance to tie the game. Kropp stayed vertical, challenged the shot, and forced a miss that effectively sealed Northwestern’s long-awaited Big Ten win.

USC jumped out early behind Chad Baker-Mazara’s perimeter shooting, but Tre Singleton answered with back-to-back layups to steady the Wildcats. Northwestern then endured a lengthy 0-for-11 shooting drought, finally snapped by a Jake West three-pointer that reignited the offense.

West was Northwestern’s early spark, leading the team with seven first-half points. Despite the struggles, the Wildcats carried a narrow 31-28 lead into halftime. USC was led early by Jacob Cofie and Baker-Mazara, while the Trojans struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 35.3 percent in the opening half.

Second-Half Toughness Decides the Game

The second half turned into a physical, grind-it-out battle as foul trouble mounted on both sides. Singleton and Martinelli played carefully with three fouls, while Baker-Mazara eventually fouled out with 9:26 remaining.

Arrinten Page delivered key minutes, finishing a lob from Martinelli and scoring six crucial points inside. When USC pulled within one late, Northwestern answered immediately. Martinelli and Kropp each completed three-point plays to restore a two-possession cushion, and Jayden Reid calmly knocked down free throws to keep the Trojans at bay.

The Wildcats remain in Los Angeles and will face UCLA on Saturday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT, with the matchup airing nationally on FS1

More from Northwestern On SI