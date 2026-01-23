Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23

The latest chapter in the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry is set to take place on Friday night when the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines in Big Ten basketball action.

The Wolverines bounced back from their first loss of the season by ripping off three straight wins against the likes of Washington, Oregon, and Indiana. Ohio State is on a mini-wins streak as well, beating UCLA and Minnesota over the past week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's rivalry showcase.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State +15.5 (-112)

Michigan -15.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Ohio State +1200

Michigan -2400

Total

OVER 162.5 (-110)

UNDER 162.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Friday, January 23

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Ohio State Record: 13-5 (5-3 in Big Ten)

Michigan Record: 17-1 (7-1 in Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Ohio State

Ohio State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games

Ohio State is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Big Ten opponents

Michigan is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Michigan's last six games

Michigan is 1-8 ATS in its last 10 games played in January

Ohio State vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thronton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

There's no debating who is the most important player on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Not only is Bruce Thornton leading the team in points per game with 207, but he's also leading the team in assists with 3.7 and steals with 1.3, while also adding 5.4 rebounds per game. When he has his best stuff, Ohio State can hang with any team in the country.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

There's a strong argument to be made that Michigan peaked during its out-of-conference play, and now the Wolverines are overvalued in the betting market. That claim would be backed up by the fact that they're 0-5 against the spread in their last five games. Their effective field goal percentage has dropped round 5% in that time frame, and their defensive efficiency has also worsened.

Michigan should absolutely still be favored in this game, but Ohio State isn't an easy opponent. The Buckeyes are 22nd in the country in effective field goal percentage, and their star guard, Bruce Thornton, will be the best player on the court on Friday.

I'll bet on Michigan to move to 0-6 against in their last six games when this rivalry game wraps up on Friday night. I'll take the points with the Buckeyes.

Pick: Ohio State +15.5 (-112) via BetMGM

