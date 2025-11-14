Northwestern Men’s Basketball Travels to DePaul for First Road Game
Northwestern men’s basketball is leaving Welsh-Ryan Arena for the first time this season. The Wildcats head across Chicago to face the DePaul Blue Demons on Friday, November 14, at Wintrust Arena.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, which is in a few hours. The national coverage will be on truTV and HBO Max, and radio broadcasts will be on WGN Radio 720 and SiriusXM Channel 390. At 3-0 and rolling, Northwestern steps into its first road environment to extend its strongest season.
The Wildcats' Record-Breaking Offensive Explosion
Few teams in the country have looked more dominant in November than Northwestern. The Wildcats are coming off a 110–63 blowout win over Cleveland State. Their largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent since 2017. Their 110 points were the most in a game since 2020, and the 57-point second half marked their highest-scoring half in four years. Northwestern knocked down 41 field goals, its most in any recorded game since at least 1998.
Five Wildcats finished with 15 or more points against Cleveland State, a feat the program had not accomplished since at least 2005. Senior forward Nick Martinelli led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds on sharply efficient 9-of-14 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from deep.
Arrinten Page added 17 points, nine boards, and three assists. First-year standout Tre Singleton scored a career-high 15 in his first double-figure outing. Off the bench, Justin Mullins and Max Green delivered 16 points each. That marked the first time since 2021 that two Northwestern reserves both reached 15 points in the same game.
Martinelli continues to be the face of the Wildcats’ offense and one of the nation’s most consistent scorers. The senior forward entered the season with major preseason honors. That includes spots on the Naismith Player of the Year Watch List and the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Watch List.
He led the Big Ten in scoring last year at 20.5 points per game. That became just the fourth Wildcat ever to do so and recorded the highest season average by a Northwestern player since 1998.
Looking Over the Immediate Impact from Key Transfers
Transfers have transformed Northwestern’s lineup and depth early on. Forward Arrinten Page has been one of the most impactful additions, averaging 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in under 24 minutes per game. His season-opening double-double made him the first Wildcat since at least 2004 to record one in his debut.
Guard Reid has also emerged as a steady offensive engine. The USF transfer is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 assists with just 0.7 turnovers per game. He is one of only four players in the nation averaging at least 10 points and six assists while committing fewer than one turnover. Reid’s back-to-back eight-assist performances made him the first Northwestern player to accomplish that feat since Boo Buie in January 2024.
The Wildcats are holding opponents to just 54.0 points per game, leading the Big Ten and ranking 10th nationally. It’s their tightest three-game defensive start since the 2018–19 season.
This will be the fourth straight year Northwestern meets DePaul, and the Wildcats have dominated the recent series, winning seven of the last eight. This year’s meeting ties the earliest matchup date in the rivalry’s history, matching their November 14, 2006, game.
After this test across the city, Northwestern begins a challenging stretch of five consecutive games away from home, including the Greenbrier Tip-Off in West Virginia. The Wildcats face Virginia on November 21 at 4 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
