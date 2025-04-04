Northwestern Officially Announces Chris Collins Extension
It's official this morning. Northwestern announced that Chris Collins will be back in Evanston after signing an extension through 2030.
Collins had previously signed on through 2028 after the 2022-23 season, but the rumor mill was swirling this offseason after another impressive coaching effort. This extension should officially shut those rumors down.
"Northwestern is my family's home -- I am really proud of what we have built over the last 12 years with our basketball program and couldn't be more excited to continue the journey together," Collins said in the release.
In addition to solidifying the commitment between school and coach, this deal gives Collins a raise. The exact figure is not clear, but CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported yesterday that his salary will be among the highest in the Big Ten.
Northwestern is rewarding its long-time coach after his first season in three years without an NCAA Tournament berth, but perhaps one of his most impressive efforts on the bench. After losing Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach to injuries, Collins kept his team playing hard-nosed, competitive basketball until the final buzzer of the season sounded against Wisconsin.
"As the second all-time winningest coach in Northwestern Men's Basketball history -- and quickly closing in on the record -- Chris has no doubt proven himself as one of the top coaches in the country," Athletic Director Mark Jackson said in the release.
Collins has 194 wins at Northwestern and sits just 42 behind Dutch Lonborg (236) all-time. Lonborg coached at Northwestern from 1927 to 1950. Collins is also currently fourth among the longest tenured head coaches in the Big Ten.
This extension will give Collins the opportunity to continue to build his legacy in Evanston and climb those leader boards. Northwestern basketball has come a long way in recent seasons, and retaining Collins was crucial to its future success. After some uncertainty, his commitment to the program is written in ink, and the focus can shift to the 2025-26 season.