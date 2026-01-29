Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan Scores 1,000th Point in Loss to Nebraska

Some nights are remembered for the final score. Others are remembered for the moments that rise above it. Wednesday evening in Lincoln belonged to Grace Sullivan. Even as Northwestern fell 89-73 on the road to Nebraska, the senior forward etched her name into the Wildcats’ history books by surpassing 1,000 career points.

A Milestone Moment From Northwestern’s Grace Sullivan Came Early in Lincoln

Northwestern dropped to 8-13 overall and 2-8 in Big Ten play after facing a sharp Nebraska squad that improved to 16-5 and 5-5 in conference action. Still, inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, Sullivan’s achievement stood as the defining storyline of the night.

Sullivan set the tone almost immediately. Just 42 seconds into the game, she scored Northwestern’s first basket with a smooth turnaround jumper, tying the contest at 2-2. A few minutes later, the historic moment arrived.

With just over three minutes gone in the opening quarter, Sullivan stepped to the free-throw line and calmly knocked down two shots. Those points officially pushed her past the 1,000-career-point mark and trimmed Nebraska’s early lead to 10-8.

Since transferring to Northwestern and returning to her home state of Illinois, Sullivan has delivered consistent production in her lone season with the Wildcats. She has started 15 of 27 games while shooting just over 50 percent from the field at 119-for-235. Entering the Nebraska game, she was averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest.

Sullivan poured in a season-high 22 points in a win over Cornell and followed that with 18 points and a career-best four blocks against No. 24 Minnesota. She added 16 points in a dramatic victory over Utah and recorded a career-high five assists at Iowa, showcasing her expanded role in Coach Joe McKeown’s system.

Building the Foundation at Bucknell

Sullivan’s path to 1,000 points began at Bucknell, where she spent her first two collegiate seasons. Her sophomore year during the 2023-24 campaign tested her resilience. It is because she missed the early portion of the season due to injury.

Once healthy, she caught fire, recording ten double-digit scoring games, including a seven-game streak from February 4 through March 2. During that stretch, she posted her first career double-double and set a then-career high in points against Loyola on February 28.

As a freshman in 2022-23, Sullivan appeared in 28 games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. She made her collegiate debut against Saint Joseph’s and delivered strong efforts against Syracuse and Lehigh as her role gradually expanded.

Long before college, Sullivan established herself as a standout at Carmel Catholic High School. A four-year letter winner and team captain, she led her squad to a 28-7 record and a state championship during her senior season.

She earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Second Team All-State honors. Meanwhile, setting school records in career points at 1,222, rebounds at 817, and blocks at 102.

The Wildcats continue their road stretch on Sunday, February 1, with a 1 p.m. CT matchup against Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

