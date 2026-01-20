Northwestern Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short After Late Rally

In a high-stakes showdown at the State Farm Center, the Northwestern Wildcats nearly pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the Big Ten season. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, Northwestern clawed its way back to within a single possession in the final seconds before falling 74–71 to No. 25 Illinois.

The narrow defeat drops Northwestern to 8–11 overall and 2–6 in Big Ten play. However, No. 25 Illinois improves to 15–4 overall and 5–3 in conference action. While the final score favored the home team, the defining storyline of the afternoon was Northwestern’s refusal to fold on the road against a ranked rival. They pushed Illinois to the brink until the final horn.

Northwestern’s Late-Game Surge Fuels the Drama

The heart of the contest belonged to Northwestern’s relentless second-half rally. Facing a 15-point deficit late in the third quarter, the Wildcats ignited an 8–0 Run to close the frame. Three-pointers from Casey Harter and Xamiya Walton bookended a Grace Sullivan basket. The team trimmed Illinois’ lead to 58–51, setting the stage for a tense fourth quarter.

Sullivan cracked the 20-point mark with a smooth turnaround jumper that brought Northwestern within five. Moments later, Walton buried a corner three, and Harter followed by cutting the deficit to just one point at 71–70 with two minutes remaining. Suddenly, the State Farm Center crowd was on edge as Northwestern threatened to complete the comeback.

Walton got Northwestern started with a three-pointer on the Wildcats’ first possession. Sullivan answered, and Illinois ran throughout the first quarter, and a Caroline Lau three-pointer tied the game at 11–11.

Northwestern briefly seized control midway through the second quarter. Sullivan scored five unanswered points, Walton added a floater, and a Lau layup capped a stretch that gave the Wildcats a 31–26 lead with under six minutes to play. Another Lau basket extended the margin to 33–28 before Illinois responded. It closed the half on a 12–0 run to take a 40–33 lead into the break.

A Game of Runs Sets the Stage

Grace Sullivan led Northwestern with 21 points and nine rebounds, adding four assists in another all-around effort. The performance marked her 13th 20-point game of the 2025–26 season and anchored the Wildcats throughout the comeback.

Xamiya Walton delivered a career-high 19 points, knocking down five three-pointers and sparking multiple rally stretches. Caroline Lau played all 40 minutes for the second time this season, finishing with 12 points, seven assists, and two steals. Casey Harter added 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists, serving as a key catalyst during the late push.

The tension peaked in the final minute when Illinois stretched its lead to 74–71, leaving Northwestern one last chance to force overtime. With the clock winding down, the Wildcats’ final attempt came up short, sealing a narrow escape for the Fighting Illini.

Northwestern now turns its focus to a major home test, returning to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday, January 25, to host No. 3 UCLA. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT with national coverage on the Big Ten Network.

