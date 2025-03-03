Northwestern Star Forward Wins Second Big Ten Basketball Honor
Following a third consecutive win, the Wildcats are hot and the world is taking notice.
Northwestern's year hasn't gone as expected, but the Wildcats have not given up on the season. They've battled their way back onto the bubble against all odds, powered by the leading scorer in the Big Ten, Nick Martinelli.
On Monday, Martinelli was honored as the Big Ten Men's Basketball Player of the Week. At Minnesota, Martinelli scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting to push the Wildcats past the Golden Gophers, with 19 of his points coming in the second half. Martinelli's 29 were the most by a Wildcat forward in conference play since 2012.
While he initially struggled from the field against Iowa, Martinelli found his shot in the second half yet again. The junior forward ended the game with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
The award is Martinelli's second Big Ten Player of the Week honor, with the other coming earlier this season on November 11, 2024.
Martinelli's 19.9 points per game are the most in the Big Ten this year and his streak of 22 consecutive double-digit scoring games ties the longest streak by a Northwestern player this century. It's also the longest active streak in the Big Ten.
The junior is also grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.9% from deep.
Martinelli is attempting to become the first Northwestern Wildcat to lead the Big Ten in scoring since John Shurna in 2011-2012.