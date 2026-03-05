Northwestern Men's Basketball Drops Close Game to Purdue After Halftime Lead

It was a Senior Night filled with emotion, tension, and ultimately heartbreak for the Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball.

When the final whistle echoed through the Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night, it didn’t just mark the end of a game. It felt like the air leaving a balloon.

Northwestern's Nick Martinelli Stood Out to be the Star Performer

Senior forward Nick Martinelli stood stunned on the hardwood, a quiet silhouette of disbelief.

For the second time in as many home games against ranked opponents, Northwestern watched a significant halftime.

FINAL | #15 Purdue 70, Northwestern 66 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 5, 2026

Despite controlling roughly 75 percent of the contest, the Wildcats fell 70–66 to the No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team. Northwestern now sits at 13–17 overall and 5–14 in Big Ten Conference play. Meanwhile, Purdue improved to 23–7 with a 13–6 conference mark.

For at least twenty minutes, though, the Wildcats looked like they had finally cracked the code to knock off a powerhouse.

Martinelli, who recently earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors, delivered another outstanding effort. The senior poured in 28 points and refused to let his team fade quietly. In the second half alone, he erupted for 19 points, relentlessly attacking the basket.

But Purdue had its own offensive weapon ready to answer every push. C. J. Cox played with efficiency, finishing the night with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting. The guard was especially dangerous after halftime, scoring 21 of his points in the second half and becoming the engine behind Purdue’s rally.

While Martinelli fought to keep the Wildcats ahead, Cox methodically dismantled the deficit. Every Northwestern surge seemed to be met with a timely Purdue response.

Head coach Chris Collins deployed a suffocating zone defense that completely disrupted Purdue’s rhythm. For more than six minutes, the Boilermakers’ high-powered offense could not find the scoreboard. That defensive lockdown sparked a decisive 13–0 run for the Wildcats, energizing the crowd inside Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats were particularly effective at forcing mistakes. Purdue typically averages just nine turnovers per game, the sixth-fewest in the nation. In the first half alone, Northwestern forced eight turnovers. The result was a double-digit halftime lead and a sense that Northwestern might be poised for a statement victory.

However, the Wildcats were navigating the game with a limited rotation. Freshman guard Jake West, who had started the previous 13 games, was ruled out with an ankle injury. His absence forced adjustments in the backcourt.

Senior guard Justin Mullins stepped into the starting lineup, marking only his third start of the season and his first since a January 11 matchup against Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball. While Northwestern maintained control early, the thinner rotation would eventually take its toll.

Purdue Came Back as Wildcats Struggled for Scoring Depth

Purdue opened the period with a 9–0 run, wiping out Northwestern’s hard-earned lead within minutes. From there, the game transformed into a tense battle filled with dramatic swings. Northwestern’s offense became heavily reliant on Martinelli. For nearly the first thirteen minutes of the half, the only Wildcats scoring were Martinelli and junior guard Jayden Reid.

After their turnover-heavy first half, the Boilermakers committed just one turnover during the final ten minutes. Despite the shift in control, the drama inside Welsh-Ryan Arena never faded. The game featured 11 lead changes, with the crowd swinging between roaring excitement and anxious silence.

Purdue finally grabbed its first lead of the second half with 6:08 remaining, setting up a thrilling closing stretch.

Martinelli refused to let the night slip away quietly. Time and again, he attacked the paint as Purdue defenders collapsed around him. The Wildcats received a jolt of energy with 1:57 remaining when junior center Arrinten Page thundered home a dunk. It marked the first Northwestern field goal of the second half not scored by Martinelli or Reid, sending a surge of optimism through the arena.

A foul by junior guard Jordan Clayton on a three-point attempt by Braden Smith proved costly. Smith calmly sank all three free throws with 1:33 remaining, giving Purdue a 65–63 advantage.

Moments later, Clayton appeared ready to redeem himself. As the shot clock expired, he launched a deep three-pointer that splashed through the net, briefly restoring Northwestern’s lead and sending the crowd into a frenzy. The celebration was short-lived.

Northwestern’s last two possessions ended in costly turnovers, sealing the Boilermakers’ 70–66 victory. The result marked Purdue’s first win in Evanston since 2022 and closed Martinelli’s Senior Night with a painful near miss. Northwestern will travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

More from Northwestern On SI