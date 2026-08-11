Northwestern Wildcats to Compete in 2026 Charleston Classic

The Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team will be thrilled for the week that's near the end of November. The Wildcats are one of the teams that will be competing in the 2026 Charleston Classic at TD Arena on Nov. 20 and 22.

'Cats ➡️ Charleston 🌴



Northwestern will compete in the 2026 Charleston Classic at TD Arena on Nov. 20 and 22. pic.twitter.com/tkw3trhzEi — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) August 6, 2026

The Wildcats will join other programs such as Dayton, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah and Virginia Tech to complete the six-team field. Each team will play one game on November 20 and one game on November 22. It's a golden opportunity for the Wildcats to stand out and make an impact.

After a rough season, the Wildcats can use this tournament as a sign of motivation and go out there and beat their opponents. If they win a tournament, it can add tremendous confidence to the team for the rest of the season.

Northwestern will enter the new season with three first-year players (Symon Ghai, Jayden Hodge, Elijah Eschmeyer). Ghai brings tremendous size to this team. He's 7'3, and that's a major asset for Northwestern to help the defense in blocking shots and rebounding. Hodge is a 6'7 guard from Belgium. Hodge can bring some special ingredients to the backcourt.

Colin Smith is a graduate transfer from UC Santa Barbara. He's a versatile player. Smith averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in his last season with the Gauchos. He spent two seasons with the program. Smith brings tremendous work ethic and character. We see a player that his teammates will enjoy playing alongside.

One of the matchups that would be intriguing to watch is Utah vs Northwestern. We don't know if those two teams will meet, but there's a good feeling that it would make a competitive basketball game. Both schools have only faced each other twice in history. The Wildcats won both meetings. Their last meeting was in 2018 when the Wildcats won 79-57.

The other matchup that always brings excitement and they're classic rivals is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Northwestern doesn't have a winning record against them. If there's a team the Wildcats will want to compete against in this tournament, it's the Gophers. The Wildcats have lost 102 times to Minnesota and have won 71 games. Their rivalry goes back to 1909. The Gophers won the last meeting with the final score of 77-76.

November is always a thrilling month for basketball. There's Thanksgiving, and it's the first full month of basketball. There are many interesting events and tournaments. It's a brand new season with some fresh new faces. Northwestern is seeking to have more than 12 wins this season.

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