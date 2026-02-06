Northwestern Women’s Basketball Drops Home Contest to USC

Northwestern women’s basketball showed fight, flashes of rhythm, and strong individual performances on Thursday night. However, an early deficit proved too much to overcome as the Wildcats fell 83-65 to USC at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Despite a much-improved second half and a combined 44-point effort from two of their top offensive options, Northwestern dropped to 8-15 overall. And even 2-10 in Big Ten play as the season continues to test the group’s resilience.

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Star Power the Offense

The Wildcats’ offense was led by senior forward Grace Sullivan and junior guard Casey Harter, who once again carried a significant scoring load. Sullivan delivered one of her most efficient performances of the season, finishing with a game-high 24 points and five rebounds.

FINAL | USC 83, Northwestern 65



'Cats host No. 8 Michigan at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 12. — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) February 6, 2026

On the other side, she shot 10-of-17 from the field. Working comfortably in the paint, Sullivan consistently converted high-percentage looks. She even served as Northwestern’s most reliable scoring option throughout the night.

Harter provided the perimeter punch to complement Sullivan’s interior presence. She scored 20 points on an impressive 7-of-11 shooting performance and knocked down two three-pointers along the way. The outing marked the fifth time in the past seven games that Harter has reached double figures.

Senior guard Caroline Lau continued to do what she has done all season by creating opportunities for everyone else. Lau, who currently leads the nation in assists, finished the game with nine assists to go along with six points and four rebounds. With that, she has now recorded at least nine assists in 12 different games this season.

The difference in the game was established early. USC came out aggressive from the opening tip, pushing the pace and capitalizing on its offensive rhythm to build a commanding 53-28 lead by halftime. That 25-point cushion placed Northwestern in a challenging position and allowed the Trojans to dictate tempo for much of the night.

USC entered the contest with balance and depth, and its early execution made it difficult for the Wildcats to find defensive answers in the opening 20 minutes. By the time halftime arrived, Northwestern was facing a steep climb against a confident and efficient Trojan lineup.

Second-Half Defense Shows Growth and Fight

What followed after the break, however, was a far different story. Northwestern made clear adjustments on the defensive end, increasing pressure and tightening rotations. The results were immediate and encouraging. The Wildcats limited USC to just 14 points in the third quarter, swinging momentum to the home crowd.

Over the final 20 minutes, Northwestern outscored USC 37-30 and held the Trojans to 33.3 percent shooting from the field. USC also went just 3-of-19 from three-point range in the second half, a clear indicator of the Wildcats’ improved defensive effort. While the early deficit proved too large to erase entirely, the response showcased growth and competitiveness that can carry forward.

Northwestern will not have much time to reflect, as another major challenge awaits. The Wildcats return to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday, Feb. 12, to host No. 8 Michigan in a nationally significant matchup. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT, with the game airing live on Peacock.

