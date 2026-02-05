Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 5

The Michigan Wolverines continue to make the case for being the best team in college basketball, sporting an impressive 20-1 overall record and 10-1 in the Big Ten. There's little doubt they'll get another notch in the win column tonight when they're massive favorites against Penn State.

There's little doubt Michigan will win this game, but can it cover the huge spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Penn State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Penn State +24.5 (-102)

Michigan -24.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Penn State +2500

Michigan -10000

Total

OVER 161.5 (-115)

UNDER 161.5 (-105)

Penn State vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 5

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Penn State Record: 10-12 (1-10 in Big Ten)

Michigan Record: 20-1 (10-1 in Big Ten)

Penn State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Penn State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 5-0 in Penn State's last five games

Penn State is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Michigan

Michigan is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Michigan's last six games

Michigan is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games played on a Thursday

Penn State vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Kayden Mingo, G - Penn State Nittany Lions

For Penn State to make this a competitive game whatsoever, the Nittany Lions need Kayden Mingo to bring his best stuff. He's leading the team in both points per game (14.1) and assists per game (4.7), but what might be even more important from him tonight is his defensive play. He's averaging 2.1 steals per game, so forcing turnovers tonight will play a big role in whether or not Penn State can stay within reach of the Wolverines.

Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Nittany Lions on the road:

A 24.5-point spread is a massive spread in a college basketball game, and for me to lay that many points, I would need the team that's favored to be far and away better on both sides of the court. While the Penn State defense is horrifically bad, ranking 327th in defensive efficiency, the Nittany Lions' shooting is actually pretty solid. Penn State ranks 85th in effective field goal percentage, which improves by 2.1% when playing on the road compared to at home.

I have no doubt Michigan will win by double-digits, but I'm going to have faith that the Nittany Lions' shooting can do enough to cover the 24.5-point spread.

Pick: Penn State +24.5 (-102) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!