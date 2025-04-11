Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer Trolls Purdue Fans Amid Transfer Rumors
On February 7, Brooks Barnhizer posted a thank you message to Northwestern and its fans, seemingly saying goodbye after a season-ending foot injury and all but announcing he'd begin preparing to enter the NBA Draft.
Barnhizer's injury occurred too late in the year to warrant receiving an extra year of NCAA eligibility. However, recent rumors have suggested that the senior forward may seek a waiver for an extra year, as he played only 11 games in his 2021-22 freshman campaign. Those rumors came to a head in a now-deleted report from Draft Express' Jonathan Givony, in which he claimed that Barnhizer would declare for the draft while maintaining college eligibility.
That created a perfect storm. Many, primarily Purdue fans, suspected that Barnhizer would get a waiver to play a fifth season of college basketball, which he would spend with his hometown Boilermakers as a graduate transfer. Barnhizer is a native of Lafayette, Indiana and attended Jefferson High School. His father, Mark, played basketball at Purdue in 1974-75 before transferring to Auburn.
On Friday, Barnhizer put any and all rumors to rest in a social media post that certainly gave a gut punch to Purdue fans.
"Never wearing another college jersey," Barnhizer said in a highlight reel post that included some of his top plays at Northwestern, set to the song, 'Yellow,' by Coldplay. "13 in purple and white forever."
Northwestern's official X account quoted the post with a clear jab at anonymous social media accounts who claimed they had inside sources to Barnhizer.
The Wildcats weren't the only ones to respond accordingly. Barnhizer's roommate, All-Big Ten forward Nick Martinelli, also took to social media to react to the highlight reel and Barnhizer's post.
While explicitly saying he'd never play for another school, Barnhizer's post still added some mystery. "Never wearing another college jersey" could imply that he's heading to the NBA, but it could also imply that Barnhizer is trying to receive another year of eligibility at Northwestern and would never wear another jersey, other than Northwestern's.
Regardless of whether Barnhizer returns next season, Wildcat fans are sure to be happy that he won't be suiting up for a Big Ten rival. If he were to receive an NCAA waiver, however, a Martinelli-Barnhizer frontcourt duo would instantly be one of the best in the nation.